Solo Homers Not Enough as Walks and Strikeouts Pile up in Opener

Published on July 8, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - Early power translated to a pair of solo home runs but the Fresno Grizzlies fell 11-5 to the Stockton Ports Tuesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Grizzlies dropped the series opener against their North Division foes who are neck-and-neck with them at the start of the second half.

Derek Bernard put the Grizzlies in front in the first inning, launching his first homer since returning from Arizona and the injured list.

Stockton answered with two runs in the bottom of the first before Fresno jumped back ahead in the third.

Yeiker Reyes opened the inning with a triple and Ashly Andujar doubled him home. Roldy Brito followed with an RBI single to give Fresno a 3-2 lead.

The Ports answered immediately, scoring twice in the bottom of the third and adding two more in the fourth to move in front 6-3.

Brito trimmed the deficit in the fifth, driving his seventh homer of the season out to right field. It was his first long ball since May 20th.

But Stockton broke the game open in the seventh, scoring five times to stretch the lead to 11-4.

Cam Hassert added a bright spot in the eighth, tripling to center for his first Grizzlies hit and scoring on the play after a throwing error.

Brito, Bernard, Andujar, Renzullo and Reyes all finished with multi-hit or extra-base contributions as Fresno collected 11 hits in the loss.

Overall, Grizzlies pitchers walked 10 batters, and the Fresno offense struck out 14 times, feeding Stockton's scoring innings while stalling their own and feeding momentum to their hosts.

The Grizzlies will look to bounce back Wednesday night when Ethan Cole takes the hill for a 7:05pm start. The broadcast is available on 1430 ESPN Fresno as well as FresnoGrizzlies.com/Listen beginning with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show at 6:50pm.







California League Stories from July 8, 2026

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