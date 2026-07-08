Visalia Falls in Eleven Inning Heartbreaker to San Jose

Published on July 8, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (34-48, 6-10) erased four separate deficits against the San Jose Giants (50-32, 13-3) but lost 7-6 in 11 innings on Tuesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The game's seesaw drama started in the eighth inning. San Jose scored two runs to take the lead but Visalia answered in the bottom of the frame.

Abdias De La Cruz led off with a hit-by-pitch and Jose Alpuria reached on an error. Both runners advanced later in the inning on an Ivan Luciano walk. Eliesbert Alejos followed by chopping a ball to San Jose's first baseman that was misplayed and allowed both De La Cruz and Alpuria to score to tie the game.

San Jose used an RBI double to score the designated runner in the top of the tenth. Alpuria returned the favor in the bottom of the tenth with a leadoff game tying RBI double down the 1st base line. Visalia stranded Alpuria as the potential walk-off run at third base to end the frame.

The Giants took the lead again in the eleventh on an RBI single to plate the designated runner. Visalia advanced the designated runner to third on a sacrifice bunt but two strikeouts ended the game.

The teams traded runs in the first inning. San Jose scored a run apiece in the fourth and fifth for a two run lead.

In the bottom of the fifth Abdias De La Cruz and Jose Alpuria launched back to back home runs to left field to tie the game. This was the second instance of back-to-back Rawhide home runs this season- De La Cruz and Luciano on May 27th in Ontario.

De La Cruz hit his sixth home run of the season as part of a two hit night. Alpuria also finished with two hits including his 12th home run of the year- fourth most in the California League.

Rawhide starter Connor Foley pitched four innings allowing just two runs with six strikeouts. Erick Reynoso headlined the Rawhide's bullpen with two shutout innings and a strikeout while allowing just one baserunner. Raul Garayzar added three innings of work with four strikeouts and an earned run allowed.

Visalia and San Jose continue the series on Wednesday night. Fans can play Ballpark Bingo presented by Park Visalia during the game. As part of a Great8 Wednesday tickets to the Kaweah Health Grandstands are just $8. Plus, fans 21 and older can enjoy $8 cocktails.

The evening is also another Rawhide Rustlers' Wednesday. Fans 55 and older can join the Rawhide Rustlers senior club to receive a ticket to every Wednesday game plus giveaways throughout the season.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM with gates opening for season tickets holders at 5:15 PM and the general public at 5:30 PM.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays.







California League Stories from July 8, 2026

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