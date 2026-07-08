Ports Bang out 11 Runs in Win over Grizzlies

Published on July 8, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports (9-7, 36-46) took control of game one against Fresno (8-8, 44-38) in the seventh and cruised to an 11-5 victory over the Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

Fresno's Derek Bernard hit his seventh home run of the season - and sixth career home run against the Ports - over the Michelob Ultra sign in left center for a 1-0 Fresno lead in the first inning. Stockton responded quickly with doubles from Breyson Guedez and Gavin Turley following a Bobby Blandford walk to take a 2-1 lead.

A triple for Yeiker Reyes and a double by Ashly Andujar tied the game at 2-2 in the third, before a Roldy Brito base hit through the left side put the Grizzlies ahead 3-2. The Ports would end the back-and-forth affair in the bottom of the third when Breyson Guedez tripled (5) into the left field corner to again score Blandford after a walk, and Guedez came home on a throwing error from Brito as he slid into third to put the Ports ahead for good at 4-3.

Stockton tacked on two more runs in the fourth when Michael Brooks singled home Cesar Gonzalez and Brooks and Shotaro Morii executed a perfect first-and-third double steal to score another and go up 6-3.

A solo home run for Brito (7) in the fifth cut it to 6-4, but that's all that Devin Kirby would allow in his second start for the Ports, earning the win by allowing four runs over five innings on seven hits, one walk, and six strikeouts.

The Ports took control for good in the bottom of the seventh, starting with a Blandford solo homer (11) 387 feet out to deep right for a 7-4 lead. Bases loaded walks for Ramon Landaeta and Michael Brooks plated two more before a two-RBI single for Max Durrington stretched it out to an 11-4 lead after seven innings.

A triple for Cam Hassert also had an error by Durrington at the end of it to lead to a run in the eighth, but the Ports shut the door from there to take game one 11-5.

UP NEXT: Game two is set for a 7:05 PM first pitch with LHP Ethan Cole (4-6, 5.66) starting for Fresno versus LHP Jackson Phipps (3-2, 6.91) for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from July 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.