Zaborowski Lifts Quakes to Walk-off Win over Storm

Published on July 11, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - Ryland Zaborowski played the role of hero on Friday night at Morongo Field as he supplied the game-winning hit to propel the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (8-11, 44-41) to a 5-4 walk-off victory over the Lake Elsinore Storm (5-14, 44-41).

The game's final at-bat was far from his lone offensive contribution, though, as he also opened the scoring for the Quakes. Hayden Alvarez and Anyelo Marquez both singled to begin the bottom of the first, placing runners on the corners. Zaborowski then grounded out to first base to plate Alvarez, handing Rancho Cucamonga an early lead.

Rancho Cucamonga starter Derek Clark quieted Lake Elsinore's lineup through the first three innings, but George Bilecki jump-started the bats in the top of the fourth. An infield error and single set up his two-run double, flipping a one-run deficit into a one-run lead at 2-1.

The Storm continued to capitalize on Rancho Cucamonga defensive miscues over the next two innings, leading to a pair of tallies. A Bradley Frye single led to an error which brought Jorge Quintana in to add to their lead in the fifth, and a three-base error preceded a Jose Verdugo sacrifice fly, improving Lake Elsinore's advantage to 4-1.

At that point, the Quakes headed for the comeback trail and began to chip away. John Wimmer singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh, and on a Victor Rodriguez infield knock, a Frye throwing error allowed Wimmer to race home from first base, cutting the Rancho Cucamonga deficit to two.

Lake Elsinore threatened to neutralize it in the top of the eighth, positioning two runners in scoring position with no outs. However, Victor Garcia prevented any damage. The Quakes reliever coaxed a groundout and two strikeouts to keep the Storm off the board, maintaining their momentum in the process.

Rancho Cucamonga pulled another run back in the bottom of the eighth, cutting Lake Elsinore's edge down to one. Zaborowski singled, and Kevyn Castillo was hit by a pitch, preparing Marlon Quintero to drive an RBI base hit to right field, sending them to the final inning down 4-3.

Once again, the Storm provided traffic on the basepaths, putting the Quakes under pressure. As two runners stood in scoring position with one out, Fulton Lockhart emerged from the bullpen to meet the moment. He fanned two consecutive Lake Elsinore batters, giving Rancho Cucamonga a platform for a dramatic finish.

Felix Morrobel kicked off the ninth-inning rally, working a walk. An Alvarez sacrifice bunt advanced Morrobel 90 feet, and he reached on the play thanks to a dropped-catch error at first base. Marquez then got hit by a pitch, loading the bases for Zaborowski, who blooped a two-run single down the right field line to finish the dramatic come-from-behind walk-off win.

The Quakes go for the series victory in game five of six against the Storm on Saturday at 6:30 PM. RHP Trey Gregory-Alford toes the slab for Rancho Cucamonga opposite RHP Tyler Schmitt for Lake Elsinore. In addition to Family and Faith Night at Morongo Field, there will be a spectacular postgame fireworks display.







California League Stories from July 11, 2026

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