Lake Elsinore Sees out Quakes Comeback, Pulls off Extra-Inning Win

Published on July 9, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (6-11, 42-41) pushed the Lake Elsinore Storm (5-12, 43-39) to their limits on Wednesday night, but the visitors managed the late momentum swings to pick up a 6-4 victory in 10 innings at Morongo Field.

Once the Storm got their offense rolling in the top of the third, they scored in three straight frames to establish a middle-inning lead. Qrey Lott's RBI opened the scoring, and one frame later, Jose Verdugo lifted a triple to center field to double their tally. Marlon Quintero's sacrifice fly got the Quakes on the board in the bottom of the fourth, but Lake Elsinore nullified it in their next turn at bat. Yimi Tovar tripled Lott home, and Jorge Quintana produced a base hit to bring Tovar in, propelling Lake Elsinore ahead 4-1.

At that point, though, Rancho Cucamonga's pitching staff stepped up to halt Lake Elsinore's momentum. Brayan Vergara entered from the bullpen in the top of the sixth and proceeded to throw three scoreless innings, allowing just two base runners while striking out three batters, keeping the Quakes in the game.

The right-hander's dominance on the mound gave the lineup an immediate confidence boost at the plate, helping set them on the comeback path. Following an Anyelo Marquez leadoff double in the bottom of the sixth, Ryland Zaborowski crushed a two-run home run, lowering their deficit to one at 4-3.

The Quakes went dormant over the next two frames, but down to their final three outs, they woke back up just in the nick of time. Gabriel Davalillo got hit by a pitch before being lifted for a pinch runner in John Wimmer. He promptly advanced two bases on a pair of wild pitches, setting Quintero up for his second sacrifice fly, leveling the contest at four and forcing extra innings.

However, the Quakes could not conjure any more late magic to cap off a dramatic win. Lake Elsinore scratched two runs in the top of the 10th, and Rancho Cucamonga could not answer back in their half of the frame, resulting in a tough-luck loss.

The Quakes have a chance to bounce back against the Storm in game three of their six-game series on Thursday at 6:30 PM. RHP Dylan Jordan toes the slab for Rancho Cucamonga opposite RHP Lan-Hong Su for Lake Elsinore. Morongo Field will play host to Millennium Systems Thirsty Thursday, where fans can enjoy $2 Bud Light 12oz cans, $2 16oz Pepsi Products, and other specials on beers and seltzers.







California League Stories from July 9, 2026

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