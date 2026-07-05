Giants Use Early Rallies to Separate from Quakes on Fourth of July

Published on July 5, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Jose, Calif. - A series of early outbursts saw the San Jose Giants (11-3, 48-32) run away with a 14-6 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (5-9, 41-39) on the Fourth of July at Excite Ballpark.

Dario Reynoso's solo home run in the first inning got the scoring started, and the Giants never looked back. Three more runs in the third and four in the fourth opened up an 8-0 lead approaching the game's midway point.

Hayden Alvarez launched a solo home run of his own in the top of the fifth to plate Rancho Cucamonga's first run, but San Jose canceled it out immediately and increased their lead. A three-run bottom of the frame soon followed, and two more tallies in the sixth handed the Giants a 13-1 advantage.

The Quakes caught fire at the dish over the final three innings, decreasing their deficit to single digits. Kevyn Castillo cranked a three-run home run in the top of the seventh before a John Wimmer single and a Felix Morrobel sacrifice fly capped off a two-run eighth, pulling them within seven runs at 13-6.

However, San Jose quickly halted the momentum, bringing home one more run in the bottom of the eighth to put the finishing touches on the win.

The Quakes return to Excite Ballpark for their series finale against the Giants on Sunday at 5:00 PM. LHP Alton Davis gets the ball for Rancho Cucamonga opposite Major League rehabber RHP Keaton Winn for San Jose. Baseball resumes at Morongo Field on July 7th at 6:30 PM as the Quakes welcome the Lake Elsinore Storm on Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday and Two Dollar Tuesday.







California League Stories from July 5, 2026

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