Walk-Off Win in Ninth Gives Ports 2-0 Series Lead

Published on July 9, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports (10-7, 37-46) sixth walk-off win of the season salvaged a win in a game that they led 7-0 before pulling out a 9-8 win in the bottom of the ninth to take a 2-0 lead in the six-game series against Fresno (8-9, 44-39).

Though it probably should have never come down to it, the Ports got to enjoy another walk-off win on a sac fly from Cesar Gonzalez, pushing them two games above the Grizzlies for second place in the Cal League North's second half standings.

The home team jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single from Gavin Turley and a three-run homer (5) for Edgar Montero 403 feet to left to get out in front early. An RBI double (12) from Bobby Blandford put Stockton up 5-0, before a two-run blast for Turley (7) to go up 7-0.

Fresno got on the board in the in the fourth on Jesus Freitez' first two-RBI double of the night to make it 7-2. But a sac fly from Turley extended the Ports lead to 8-2 in the fifth. In the sixth, another two-run double from Freitez cut it to 8-4 to chase Jackson Phipps from the game after giving up four runs in 5.1 innings. Cole Miller would close out the sixth by getting a couple of pop outs to preserve the four-run lead.

Phipps was in line for the win, but Luis Burgos struggled in the seventh allowing three runs on three hits and his own error to cut it to 8-7. Jackson Holmes allowed a run in the eighth to tie the contest at 8-8 on an RBI single by Wilder Dalis after the Grizzlies worked a double steal.

But after Nate Nankil was hit by a pitch to start the bottom of the ninth, Blandford singled into right center and advanced to second on a throw to third with no one out. Turley struck out swinging for the first out, and the Grizzlies intentionally walked Montero to create a force at every base. But Gonzalez stepped to the plate and delivered a walk-off sac fly to left center to win the ballgame, making the Ports 6-1 in games won in the last at bat this season.

UP NEXT: Game three is set for a 7:05 PM first pitch with RHP Austin Newton (2-5, 5.80) starting for Fresno versus LHP Alex Barr (1-4, 8.24) starting for Stockton, who is coming off a four-inning outing of just one run allowed.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from July 9, 2026

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