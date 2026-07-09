Rodriguez Mounts Three Hits, Rawhide Fall to Giants

Published on July 9, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - Adrian Rodriguez totaled three hits but the Visalia Rawhide (34-49, 6-11) fell to the San Jose Giants (51-32, 14-3) 15-4 on Wednesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Rodriguez hit a single and two doubles while scoring two runs. The 2022 8th round draft pick from Puerto Rico delivered his best offensive night of the season with Visalia.

San Jose's offense scored early and often with two runs in the second and a three run home run in the third.

Ivan Luciano hit an RBI double for the Rawhide in the second inning but the Giants added another three tallies in the fourth inning and two more scores in the fifth.

Eliesbert Alejos walked and Rodriguez doubled in the fifth with both coming around to score via a balk and sacrifice fly.

Rodriguez scored the Rawhide's final run in the eighth. He led off with a double and Bo Walker drove him in with an RBI single.

The series continues on Thursday with White Lie Night at the ballpark. Any fan who wears a white t-shirt with a white lie written on it will receive a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health as the week's Party Works dress-up theme.

The ballgame is also a Thirsty Thursday thanks to Coors Light and Pacifico. Fans 21 and older can purchase $8 canned beers and $6 signature shooters.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM with gates opening for season tickets holders at 5:15 PM and the general public at 5:30 PM.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays.







California League Stories from July 9, 2026

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