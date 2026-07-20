Livingston's Stellar Start Spoiled by Grizzlies
Published on July 20, 2026 under California League (CalL)
Visalia Rawhide News Release
Visalia, CA - Dean Livingston continued his terrific season on the mound but the Visalia Rawhide (37-53, 9-15) playing this weekend as the Visalia Oaks fell 2-1 to the Fresno Grizzlies (49-41, 13-11) on Sunday evening at Valley Strong Ballpark.
Livingston, the No. 19 ranked prospect in the D-backs organization, allowed just three hits and a run over five innings with four strikeouts. Over eight starts with Visalia he now holds a 3.06 ERA. The 2025 4th round draft pick has allowed just two runs over his last four starts.
Adrian De Leon gave Visalia the lead with a solo home run in the second inning. Fresno answered with a solo homer in the fourth.
The Grizzlies took the lead in the sixth with two walks and a go-ahead RBI single into centerfield.
Visalia's offense had opportunities including putting the tying run in scoring position in the seventh and ninth innings. The Oaks finished 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners stranded.
Ivan Luciano led the Oaks's offense with two hits to extend his hit streak to seven games. Tytus Cissell added a two hit night for his third multi-hit performance in his last four games.
Anderson Carndenas suffered a tough luck loss for Visalia tossing 3.2 innings allowing a run with six strikeouts.
Fresno leads the Highway 99 Rivalry Series 11 games to seven with six games left to play in Fresno on August 4th - August 9th.
Visalia next hits the road to Lake Elsinore for a six game series with the Storm starting on Tuesday. The games can be streamed on MLB.TV. The Rawhide return to Valley Strong Ballpark on Tuesday, July 28 for a series with the Inland Empire 66ers.
All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office from 10 AM to 4 PM on weekdays.
California League Stories from July 20, 2026
- Livingston's Stellar Start Spoiled by Grizzlies - Visalia Rawhide
- Stockton Takes Series Versus First-Place San Jose - Stockton Ports
- Quakes Blow Past 66ers in Sunday Series Finale - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
- Kelly Strikes out 11 as Grizzlies Secure Series in Visalia - Fresno Grizzlies
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