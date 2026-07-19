Oaks Miss Chances in Loss to Grizzlies

Published on July 18, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (37-52, 9-14) playing this weekend as the Visalia Oaks amassed eight hits but left 12 runners on base in an 8-3 loss to the Fresno Grizzlies (48-41, 12-11) on Saturday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia totaled eight hits and had eight walks, but the Oaks were just 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position. Enyervert Perez led the Rawhide with two hits.

Fresno scored first in the second inning courtesy of a triple plus RBI single and led the entire game. The Grizzlies added two more runs in the third inning with the help of three infield singles.

Ivan Luciano bashed a two out two RBI double down the right field line in the bottom of the third to trim the lead to one.

The teams traded runs in the sixth with Eliesbert Alejos hitting an RBI single in the home half of the frame.

The Grizzlies' Cam Nelson provided the big swing in the eighth with a two out three run home run to left field.

Chung-Hsiang Huang suffered a tough luck loss tossing a season high five innings with just two earned runs allowed and no walks.

Joe Ariola pitched two innings in relief with a professional high five strikeouts and no earned runs allowed.

Yerald Nin made the play of the day in the top of the first inning making a terrific running catch down the left field line. He then threw to the Rawhide's shortstop Eliesbert Alejos who relayed to first baseman Pedro Blanco at first to double up the Grizzlies' baserunner.

Fresno leads the Highway 99 Rivalry Series ten games to seven while this weekend's series is tied at a game apiece.

Oaks Weekend presented by KSEE24 and CBS47 concludes with 559 Night at the ballpark on Sunday. The first 100 Tipper's Kids' Club members will receive a Visalia Oaks kids jersey courtesy of Valley Children's Healthcare and the Allen Law Firm. Plus, tickets to the 4Creeks Pasture and grandstand 200 section will be just $5 while grandstand 100 tickets will be $9.

In addition, a Family Fun Sunday presented by Spirit Radio and Valley Children's Healthcare means all kids will have the opportunity for a postgame running of the bases.

Fans 21 and older can enjoy eight-dollar margaritas and micheladas during Sunday's game.

First pitch is scheduled for 5:59 PM with gates opening for season tickets holders at 4:45 PM and the general public at 5:00 PM.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office starting at 3 PM on Sunday.







California League Stories from July 18, 2026

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