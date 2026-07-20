Stockton Takes Series Versus First-Place San Jose

Published on July 20, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Cheladas (13-11, 40-50) clinched the series behind a two home run day from Gavin Turley to take down San Jose 6-3 in Sunday's series finale.

Stockton took the early lead on Turley's first home run (8) of the day, a two-run fly to left that scored Breyson Guedez, making it 2-0. It was the sixth straight Sunday where Stockton scored in the opening inning.

San Jose would answer by chipping away one run at a time. A Lorenzo Meola RBI double in the third and then Broedy Poppell sacrifice fly in the fourth made it 2-2.

Nate Nankil doubled and Bobby Blandford singled to score Nankil and put the Cheladas back ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth. The Giants had one more run to add in the fifth on a Meola solo home run (11) to right center and tie it up 3-3.

Josiah Romeo delivered a steady start for Stockton with five innings allowing three runs on five hits with no walks and four strikeouts. Bjay Cooke entered in relief in the sixth and found himself in trouble with two on and nobody out, but a double play and strikeout helped him avoid any damage.

In the bottom of the seventh it was Michael Brooks with the go-ahead hit, a two-RBI double down the third base (9) line gave the Cheladas the lead 5-3. Turley added his second home run (9) of the night for some extra support, this time to right field and made it 6-3.

Wilfred Alvarado, Jackson Holmes, and Kade Brown each supplied a scoreless inning, allowing just one hit in the eighth. Alvarado faced just three batters on the way to his first win, and Brown struck out two to pick up his fifth save of the season.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Gavin Turley's two home run game is the first for Stockton since Jared Sprague-Lott did so on June 2nd.

The Cheladas are 7-1 on the season, and Stockton has won seven of their last eight Sunday matchups.

UP NEXT: The Ports travel to Inland Empire for game one of the series. Tuesday's game is scheduled for a 6:35 PM first pitch.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com







California League Stories from July 20, 2026

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