Walk-off Magic Continues for Ports in Win over Giants

Published on July 18, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - A comeback, 7-6, walk off win for the Ports gave them a 1-0 lead in the three-game series with San Jose on Friday night in the first game out of the All-Star Break. The win puts Stockton (12-10, 39-44) just four games back of the Giants (16-6, 53-35) in the Cal League North second-half standings, and the Ports are now 7-1 in games won in the last at bat after Breyson Guedez delivered tonight's walk-off win.

The home team got out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on back-to-back doubles by Breyson Guedez and Nate Nankil, as Guedez just kept a liner fair down the third base line and Nankil's was barely out of the reach of a diving attempt by San Jose centerfielder Andy Polanco to plate Guedez.

The Giants got a run on an errant pickoff attempt by Ramon Landaeta in the fourth inning, and took a 4-1 in the fifth on a three-run homer to straight-away center by Lorenzo Meola. Stockton got a run back in the bottom of the inning Edgar Montero scored on a wild pitch to make it a 4-2 game.

San Jose extended their lead in the seventh on an inside-the-park home run by Polanco and an RBI double Rod Barajas Jr. to make it 6-2 Giants. But in the bottom of the ninth the Ports put together a five-run rally. It started with the Ports working three-straight walks to load the bases with no one out.

Montero singled through the left side to start the rally and cut it to a 6-3 deficit. Landaeta followed that up with a base hit into right center to plate two more and make it a one-run game at 6-5. Max Durrington delivered a game-tying base hit into right center to score Montero and would eventually work his way to third base with two away. Guedez would come through with the walk-off winner into shallow right to score Durrington and secure the 7-6 victory.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: The five runs were the most the Ports have scored in a ninth inning this season, with five runs in the 10th inning on May 6 in Visalia being the closest to a similar feat. They came up just short of matching their largest comeback wins of the season in a five-run deficit.

UP NEXT: Game two is scheduled for a 7:05 PM first pitch with LHP Jordan Gottesman (3-0, 4.48) starting for San Jose versus LHP Corey Braun (3-4, 6.94) starting for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from July 18, 2026

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