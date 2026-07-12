Late Lead Slips Away in Ninth

Published on July 11, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports (37-49, 10-10) took a late lead but could not hold on, allowing a go-ahead home run in the top of the ninth and losing to Fresno 3-2. The Grizzlies have a 3-2 lead in the series with Stockton looking to earn a split on Sunday.

Fresno (47-39, 11-9) scored in the second inning thanks to a Cam Hassert double and Luis Mendez RBI single through the left side, giving the Grizzlies an early 1-0 lead.

The lead would not last long as Stockton answered in the bottom of the second with an Edgar Montero RBI single to right field, scoring Gavin Turley and tying the game 1-1. The starting pitching would take over from there with Donny Troconis pitching five innings allowing just the one run on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Troconis was aided by double plays in the first and third innings, then got out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth.

Riley Kelly was lights out for Fresno, allowing just one unearned run on four hits with one walk and eight strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work, which was a career-high. Fresno's bullpen was just as solid, allowing only one more unearned run. The run was scored after a throwing error on Michael Brooks' bunt single, and Ramon Landaeta scored on the error to make it 2-1 Ports in the eighth.

Cole Miller shut down Fresno for three innings allowing no runs on one hit with one walk and two strikeouts, putting himself in line for the win. However, the Grizzlies took a lead after a walk and then an Ashly Andujar go-ahead two-run home run (2) to right field to put Fresno in front 3-2 in the ninth.

The Ports could not rally behind their one runner that reached on a dropped third strike and fell 3-2 in game five of this week's series.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: The Ports are now 29-1 when leading after eight innings, tonight being the first blown lead in the ninth that resulted in a loss.

Cole Miller's three scoreless innings was his longest scoreless outing since April 17, a six inning start against Lake Elsinore.

UP NEXT: The Cheladas play the Grizzlies in the series finale. Sunday's game is scheduled for a 2:09 PM first pitch, the last time this season. RHP Easton Marks (4-3, 5.14) will take the mound for Fresno, and RHP Josiah Romeo (5-3, 7.78) gets the ball for the Cheladas.

It is Cheladas Sunday, Family Funday, and Kids Club Sunday at Banner Island Ballpark!

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from July 11, 2026

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