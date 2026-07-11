Long Ball Backs Parker's Gem as Grizzlies Even Series in Stockton

Published on July 11, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







STOCKTON, CA - From the first pitch to the final out, the Fresno Grizzlies wasted little time putting and keeping Friday night's game in their control, launching a pair of first-inning home runs before leaning on Brady Parker and a dominant pitching staff to defeat the Stockton Ports, 9-2, at Banner Island Ballpark.

Cam Nelson set the tone immediately, driving the first pitch of the game from Corey Braun over the wall in right-center for his sixth home run of the season.

After Jeremy Ciriaco was retired, Derek Bernard dropped a single into left to keep the inning alive for Wilder Dalis.

The third baseman continued his torrid stretch, crushing a two-run homer to left-center that gave Fresno a quick 3-0 advantage before Stockton recorded its third out.

The Grizzlies manufactured another run two innings later without collecting a hit. Ciriaco worked a one-out walk before stealing both second and third base.

Bernard followed with another free pass and stole second himself before Dalis grounded out to first, allowing Ciriaco to race home and stretch Fresno's lead to 4-0.

Parker made the early offense stand up. The left-hander stranded runners at the corners in the opening inning, struck out the side in the second and retired seven consecutive batters between the third and fifth innings.

Parker limited Stockton to just three hits over six innings, allowing two runs while walking four and striking out eight to earn his fifth victory of the season.

Luis Mendez provided more breathing room in the sixth. Leading off the inning, the infielder belted a solo home run to right field, his second long ball of the year, pushing Fresno's lead to 5-0 before the Ports answered in the bottom half.

Stockton finally broke through against Parker after loading the bases with no outs in the sixth. Gavin Turley drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the Ports' first run before Bobby Blandford bounced into a double play that plated a second run. Parker escaped with the damage limited to two runs, keeping Fresno comfortably in front at 5-2.

The Grizzlies bullpen made sure the comeback never materialized. Yanzel Correa entered the game in the seventh and worked two scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out five.

Fresno added an insurance run in the eighth without recording a hit. Dalis drew a leadoff walk and advanced to third on Cam Hassert's groundout before scoring on a wild pitch from Wilfred Alvarado to make it 6-2.

The Grizzlies put the game completely out of reach in the ninth. Ashly Andujar reached on a throwing error before Nelson walked and Bernard earned his third free pass of the night.

Another wild pitch brought home Andujar, and moments later Dalis ripped a two-run double into left field, driving in Nelson and Bernard for his fourth and fifth RBIs of the evening as Fresno extended the margin to seven.

Dylan Crooks finished the night with a scoreless ninth inning to close out Fresno's second straight victory, evening the series at two games apiece.

Dalis finished 3-for-4 but made every swing count, driving in five runs while homering, doubling, walking and scoring twice.

Nelson reached base twice, scored twice and homered to begin the night, while Bernard scored twice, reached base three times and crossed the plate on Dalis' late double.

Mendez added his solo homer as the Grizzlies produced three home runs despite collecting only seven hits.

Parker and the Fresno pitching staff were equally impressive. Parker, Correa and Crooks combined to strike out 14 Ports while holding Stockton to 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. The Grizzlies also turned a key double play behind Parker in the sixth to keep momentum firmly on their side.

The series continues Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark as the Grizzlies look to build on consecutive victories and move in front of their North Division foe.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm as Riley Kelly will take the hill for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies broadcast will be available on 790 ESPN Fresno beginning with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show.







California League Stories from July 11, 2026

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