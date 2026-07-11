Rawhide Bash Five Homers to Power Past Giants

Published on July 11, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (35-50, 7-12) bashed five home runs to rout the San Jose Giants (52-33, 15-4) 12-5 on Friday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The Rawhide tied a season high with five long balls thanks to two homer nights from Abdias De La Cruz and Ivan Luciano along with Jose Alpuria's team leading 13th home run of the year.

Luciano finished the day with three hits and three RBI while De La Cruz now has four homers on the week.

De La Cruz opened the scoring with a solo home run in the first frame. Visalia added four more tallies in the third inning as Alpuria smashed a two run blast to left field. Luciano later doubled the lead with his own two run home run to left field.

The Rawhide extended the lead with De La Cruz's solo homer in the fifth inning.

San Jose plated four runs in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to one run but Visalia answered with five runs in the bottom of the frame.

Luciano led off the inning with a 442 foot home run that cleared the barn in right field. The Rawhide added runs on a wild pitch, Yerald Nin RBI single, Alpuria sacrifice fly and Enyervert Perez RBI groundout.

Nin drove in his second run of the night to cap the scoring on an RBI single and his third hit of the evening in the seventh.

Rawhide starter Dean Livingston tossed 4.2 strong innings with five strikeouts allowing just a run.

Jesus Escobar earned his third win of the season by pitching the final 4.1 innings. He retired the final 11 batters of the game in order.

Visalia has hit nine home runs over the first four games of the series and has 88 long balls on the season already the most for the organization in a season since 2022.

The series continues on Saturday at Valley Strong Ballpark. Visalia will honor Les Kissick- one of the longest tenured members of the Rawhide family. Kissick has worked at Valley Strong Ballpark since the early 1990's serving as a Bat Man among numerous other duties around the ballpark. The first 500 fans will receive his bobblehead courtesy of The Allen Law Firm.

The Rawhide are also hosting Bobblepalooza on Saturday. Fans are encouraged to bring bobbleheads for trading, selling and viewing.

The team on Saturday will also transform into the Central Valley Sir Loins on another Sir Loin Saturday at Valley Strong Ballpark.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM with gates opening for season tickets holders at 5:15 PM and the general public at 5:30 PM.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays.







California League Stories from July 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.