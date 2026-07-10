Steinmetz Stars in Rehab Start in Visalia

Published on July 10, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - Jacob Steinmetz tossed three shutout innings in his return to Visalia but the Rawhide (34-50, 6-12) fell to the San Jose Giants (52-32, 15-3) 11-3 on Thursday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Steinmetz's rehab outing in Visalia was his first full season pro start since 2024. After allowing the first two batters to reach he retired the final nine batters he faced.

The 2021 3rd round draft pick finished his day with four strikeouts and just two baserunners allowed in the three frames.

San Jose scored nine runs in the eighth inning to secure the win with six hits and four walks in the frame.

Visalia took an early lead on a Bo Walker solo home run in the third.

The Giants answered with a run apiece in the fifth and sixth before the Rawhide retook the lead with two runs in the home half of the sixth.

Abdias De La Cruz tied the game with a blast over the right field wall for his second homer of the week. Ivan Luciano reached second on a pop-up that the Giants infield could not handle and Pedro Catuy drove in the go-ahead run on an RBI single.

Chung-Hsiang Huang also pitched well for Visalia in a relief outing tossing 3.1 innings with just three hits and two runs allowed along with two strikeouts.

De La Cruz, Catuy and Luciano all finished with two hits to lead the Rawhide.

The series continues on Friday with a Rawhide Shark Week Replica Jersey giveaway for the first 350 fans thanks to Learn4Life.

The game is also a Four Pack Friday courtesy of Valley Pacific Petroleum Service and Chevron. Fans can pick up a four pack voucher at participating Chevron locations or show their Chevron Gas Card at the ballpark to receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $50.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM with gates opening for season tickets holders at 5:15 PM and the general public at 5:30 PM.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays.







California League Stories from July 10, 2026

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