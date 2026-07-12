Andujar's 9th Inning Blast Lifts Grizzlies After Kelly's Gem

Published on July 11, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - Riley Kelly delivered the longest outing of his professional career before Ashly Andujar supplied the only late swing Fresno needed, lifting the Grizzlies to a 3-2 comeback win over the Stockton Ports Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

After the first four games of the series featured plenty of offense, Fresno leaned on its pitching staff to earn its third consecutive win.

Kelly worked a career-high 6.2 innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits while matching his career high with eight strikeouts.

The right-hander also reached a career-high 91 pitches, throwing 56 for strikes while keeping Stockton off balance throughout the night.

Fresno gave Kelly an early lead in the second inning when Cam Hassert lined a one-out double into right field.

Carlos Renzullo moved Hassert to third with a groundout before Luis Mendez shot a two-out single into left, putting the Grizzlies in front 1-0.

Stockton answered in the bottom half after Gavin Turley reached on a single and advanced on a throwing error during a pickoff attempt.

Edgar Montero followed with an RBI single, but Kelly settled in from there and allowed only two more hits over the remainder of his outing.

Kelly retired 12 of the next 14 batters after Stockton tied the game, including seven consecutive outs between the fifth and seventh innings.

The Grizzlies had used seven home runs to power their first two victories of the series, but Saturday's game stayed tied at one until the Ports took advantage of another Fresno error in the eighth.

Ramon Landaeta walked and Cesar Gonzalez was hit by a pitch before Michael Brooks bunted towards first. After Cam Hassert dove and picked the ball after a hop, his throw to first skipped off the foot of Brooks and rolled toward second base, allowing the go-ahead run to score.

Grif Hughes, who finished the seventh, recorded the next two outs before Seth Clausen entered with runners on the corners and struck out Turley to keep Fresno within one run.

Luis Mendez opened the ninth with a walk before Yeiker Reyes replaced pinch-runner Jeremy Ciriaco at first on a fielder's choice.

Andujar then turned on a pitch from Kade Brown and drove a two-run home run to right-center field, giving Fresno its first lead since the second inning.

The homer was Andujar's second of the season, first since his first at-bat with the Grizzlies, and the only long ball the Grizzlies needed after relying heavily on the home run in their previous two wins.

Clausen returned for the ninth and worked around a two-out strikeout that reached on a wild pitch, finishing the victory with groundout.

Fresno pitching held Stockton to five hits and struck out 12, with Kelly, Hughes and Clausen combining to prevent the Ports from recording an earned run.

Hassert finished with two doubles and a walk, while Andujar collected two hits and drove in the decisive two runs.

The victory secured at least a split of the six-game series and improved Fresno to 10-7 against Stockton this season.

Fresno also moved ahead of the Ports in the second-half North Division standings and will enter the All-Star break at least tied for second place in the division.

The Grizzlies will have an opportunity to win the series in Sunday's finale, with first pitch scheduled for 2:09 p.m. at Banner Island Ballpark. Easton Marks takes the ball for the Grizzlies in the series finale.

The Grizzlies broadcast is available on FresnoGrizzlies.com/listen starting with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show at 1:55pm.







California League Stories from July 11, 2026

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