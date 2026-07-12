Sir Loins Subdue Giants to Win Second Straight

Published on July 11, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (36-50, 8-12) playing Saturday as the Central Valley Sir Loins used four pitchers to subdue the San Jose Giants (52-34, 15-5) 2-1 on Saturday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Anderson Cardenas, Raul Garayzar, Erick Reynoso and Ricardo Yan combined to hold the Giants to just one run and five hits.

Cardenas allowed just a run and three hits going four innings in his first Single-A start. Garayzar followed with two shutout innings and two strikeouts to earn his team high sixth win of the season.

Reynoso pitched a scoreless eighth and Yan received his first Rawhide save with two shutout innings and two strikeouts.

Visalia pitchers stranded ten San Jose runners on base including the tying run at third base in the ninth.

The Giants plated a run in the first. San Jose led off the game with two singles and the run came around to score on a double play.

In the fourth Jose Alpuria and Ivan Luciano led off with singles. They attempted a double steal but Alpuria was thrown out while Luciano went to second base. Luciano then advanced to third on a wild pitch and Enyervert Perez drove him home with a sacrifice fly.

Visalia took the lead in the sixth inning. Tytus Cissell led off with a walk and stole second base. Abdias De La Cruz then grounded a ball to the Giants' third baseman who threw the ball high to first and out of play allowing Cissell to score the go-ahead run.

Alpuria extended his hit streak to a California League active best 11 games.

Visalia can earn a series split with a win on Sunday. The series finale at Valley Strong Ballpark is a Family Fun Sunday presented by Spirit Radio and Valley Children's Healthcare. All kids will have the opportunity for a postgame running of the bases.

Fans 21 and older can enjoy eight-dollar margaritas and micheladas during Sunday's game.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 PM with gates opening for season tickets holders at 10:45 AM and the general public at 11:00 AM.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on Sunday.







California League Stories from July 11, 2026

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