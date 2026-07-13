Rawhide Drop Series Finale to Giants

Published on July 12, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (36-51, 8-13) lost to the San Jose Giants (53-34, 16-5) 12-5 on Sunday afternoon at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The game was tight early, helped by a valiant start by the June Calfornia League Pitcher of the Month Junior Ciprian. The right hander tossed 4.2 innings on a career high 91 pitches allowing just an earned run with five strikeouts.

San Jose scored a run in the second and three unearned runs in the third frame. Visalia scored their first run in the fourth with Adrian De Leon reaching on a walk and coming around to score on a wild pitch.

The Giants then pulled away with four runs apiece in the sixth and seventh innings.

The Rawhide offense finished strong with Adrian De Leon hitting a two run home run in the eighth inning. Visalia added two more runs in the ninth thanks to an Enyervert Perez RBI single and De Leon working a bases loaded walk.

Samuel Gonzalez led the Rawhide bullpen with two shutout innings of relief.

Pedro Blanco, Yerald Nin and Tytus Cissell all finished with two hits for Visalia. The Rawhide totaled nine hits on the afternoon

San Jose wins the series four games to two.

The California League will resume next Friday after the All-Star Break. Visalia hosts Fresno in a three game weekend set as part of the Highway 99 Rivalry Series.

Valley Strong Ballpark will also host Oaks Weekend presented by KSEE24 and CBS47. Friday the first 350 fans will receive a Visalia Oaks jersey thanks to Danny Prado Attorney at Law. Plus, fans can take advantage of Oaks era ticket prices on Friday with $8 grandstand tickets.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM with gates opening for season tickets holders at 5:15 PM and the general public at 5:30 PM.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health from 10 AM to 4 PM on weekdays.







California League Stories from July 12, 2026

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