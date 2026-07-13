Stockton Earns Split, Remains Tied for Second

Published on July 12, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Cheladas (38-49, 11-10) picked up a series split with strong pitching and the long ball, 4-2. Stockton's win over Fresno has both teams tied for second in the California League North second-half standings, at 11-10.

Breyson Guedez blasted a two-run home run (5) out to right field in the bottom of the first to give the Cheladas an early 2-0 lead. Just a few innings later Bobby Blandford delivered a two-run home run (12) of his own, a line drive that got out to right field in a hurry, making it 4-0 Stockton.

Stockton's lead was a comfortable one thanks to another solid start from Josiah Romeo, spinning 5.2 innings allowing just one unearned run on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts. The unearned run scored on a Yeiker Reyes RBI single after a passed ball moved the runner to third, and made it 4-1 in the fifth.

Josnier Parra and Bjay Cooke worked together to move through 2.1 innings allowing just one run. Cooke got Parra out of trouble when he got a one-pitch flyout after entering with runners on the corners in the seventh. Cooke could not save his own situation however, and Wildar Dalis doubled home a run in the eighth to make it 4-2.

Jackson Holmes entered in the ninth and picked up his second save of the season, retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth. The Cheladas 4-2 victory earned a series split with Fresno, and the two sides will be watching the scoreboard for the remainder of the second-half this season.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Bobby Blandford's 12th home run of the season has him inside the top five in the California League headed into the All-Star Break.

Josiah Romeo has now earned a winning decision in six of his last seven starts for Stockton, moving himself into the top five of the California League leaderboard.

UP NEXT: The California League hits the All-Star Break until Friday, then the Ports will host San Jose for a three-game series. Friday night's game is scheduled for a 7:05 PM first pitch at Banner Island Ballpark.

Celebrate the holidays early at Christmas in July Weekend! The Ports will take the field in special Margaritaville themed jerseys while fans enjoy festive food and drink activations, holiday music, and appearances from Santa and Mrs. Claus! | Presented By Prevail It is also a Bucket Hat Giveaway, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a special Christmas themed Ports bucket hat!

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from July 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.