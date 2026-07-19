No Ninth Inning Rally this Time as Ports Fall, 6-2

Published on July 18, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports (12-11, 39-50) stalled offensively against Jordan Gottesman and the San Jose pitching staff, losing game two of the series 6-2 on Saturday night.

The Giants (17-6, 54-35) wasted no time offensively when leadoff man Jose Ramos tripled to center field to open the game. Lorenzo Meola would score Ramos on a groundout to give San Jose an early 1-0 lead. The second inning involved another extra-base hit to help score runs, this time a double from Oliver Tejada scored one. Tejada would score on an Angel Guzman single to make it 3-0 Giants.

San Jose got another in the fifth on a bases-loaded walk, but Stockton's Ramon Landaeta had the answer with a solo home run (1) to left field. Landaeta's power was on full display lifting an off-speed pitch on the outside 410 to left field for his first home run as a Port.

Jordan Gottesman's day would end after that fifth inning of work with just the one run on two hits with one walk and seven strikeouts on his way to improving to 4-0. Stockton trailed by a score of 4-1 until the eighth when Michael Brooks homered (5) to lead off the inning, but the offense could not continue the scoring, and it would head to the ninth 4-2.

Donny Troconis kept the Ports close with four relief innings allowing just one run on one hit with two walks and five strikeouts. The Giants were not done offensively, adding two more in the ninth on an RBI single from Jose Ramos off Jackson Nove, and a balk that scored him to make it 6-2, the final score of Saturday night's contest.

UP NEXT: The rubber match takes place Sunday evening at Banner Island Ballpark with a scheduled 5:00 PM first pitch. Ben Bybee takes the mound for San Jose and Josiah Romeo gets the start for the Cheladas.

It is Cheladas Sunday, Family Funday, and Kids Club Sunday at Banner Island Ballpark!

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from July 18, 2026

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