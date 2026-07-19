Nelson's Three-Run Blast Powers Grizzlies Past Rawhide

Published on July 18, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







VISALIA, Calif. - Cameron Nelson collected three hits for the second night in a row and launched a three-run homer while the Fresno bullpen struck out nine over 4.1 innings, leading the Grizzlies to an 8-3 victory over the Visalia Rawhide Saturday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Fresno improved to 48-41 with the win, while Visalia fell to 37-52.

Nelson finished 3-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored. Wilder Dalis added two hits, a triple, two stolen bases and two runs as the Grizzlies pounded out 12 hits.

Fresno opened the scoring in the second inning. Dalis led off with his first triple of the season before Jesus Freitez lined an RBI single through the right side. Freitez stole second for his 10th stolen base, but Visalia starter Chung-Hsiang Huang prevented any further damage.

The Grizzlies added two more runs in the third. Ashly Andujar opened the inning with a bunt single before Nelson and Carlos Renzullo collected consecutive hits to load the bases.

Dalis brought Nelson home with an RBI groundout. Luis Mendez then reached on a fielding error by second baseman Adrian Rodriguez, allowing Renzullo to score and extending the lead to 3-0.

Visalia responded with two runs in the bottom half. Enyervert Perez lined a two-out single before Abdias De La Cruz doubled to left. Ivan Luciano followed with a two-run double to right, cutting Fresno's advantage to 3-2.

Grizzlies starter Brady Parker worked through traffic throughout his outing but continually limited the damage. The left-hander stranded Adrian Rodriguez after a one-out triple in the second and induced an inning-ending double play in the fourth. Visalia would load the bases against Parker with two outs in the fifth, but Manuel Olivares entered and struck out Alejandro Rios to preserve Fresno's lead.

Parker allowed two runs on six hits and five walks over 4.2 innings while striking out seven.

The Grizzlies took advantage of two Rawhide errors to add a run in the sixth. Mendez drew a leadoff walk before Freitez reached on a throwing error while laying down a bunt. Yeiker Reyes later reached on a fielding error by Perez, bringing Mendez home for a 4-2 advantage.

Visalia pulled back within one in the bottom of the inning. Rodriguez and Yerald Nin drew walks before Eliesbert Alejos lined an RBI single to right. Olivares responded by striking out Perez to strand runners at the corners and keep Fresno in front.

The Grizzlies broke the game open with two outs in the eighth.

Reyes singled into center and Andujar followed with an infield hit before Nelson launched a three-run homer over the wall in left-center. Nelson's seventh home run of the season and his fifth of July stretched the Fresno lead to 7-3.

Olivares opened the bottom of the eighth with a flyout before Rodriguez walked and Tytus Cissell was hit by a pitch. Seth Clausen entered with two runners aboard and struck out Nin and Alejos to end the threat.

Fresno tacked on another run in the ninth. Dalis singled, stole second and advanced to third when Freitez reached on a throwing error. A wild pitch brought Dalis home.

Perez opened the bottom of the ninth with a double, but Clausen retired the next three hitters, striking out Luciano and Rios to secure his ninth save.

Olivares improved to 5-0 after allowing one run on one hit and three walks over 2.2 innings. The right-hander struck out five. Clausen collected the save (9) and added four strikeouts across 1.2 scoreless innings as the Fresno pitching staff finished with 16 punchouts.

The series finale is tomorrow night in Visalia as the Grizzlies hand the ball to RHP Riley Kelly. First pitch is scheduled for 5:59pm at Valley Strong Ballpark.







California League Stories from July 18, 2026

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