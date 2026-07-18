Oaks Rout Grizzlies Behind Big Second Inning

Published on July 18, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (37-51, 9-13) playing this weekend as the Visalia Oaks scored eight runs in the second inning on the way to a 10-2 rout of the Fresno Grizzlies (47-41, 11-11) on Friday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia tied a season high with seven hits in the second inning totaling three doubles, four singles and four walks in the frame.

Abdias De La Cruz started the inning with a double down the left field line. After an out Bo Walker delivered an RBI double off the right field wall. This started a stretch of 11 consecutive batters reaching base.

Pedro Blanco followed with a single and Eliesbert Alejos punched an RBI single up the middle. Tytus Cissell then laid down a bunt base hit that was thrown away by Fresno's pitcher allowing two more runs to score.

Yerald Nin walked to load the bases and Adrian De Leon followed with another walk to plate a run. Enyervert Perez added an RBI single and Ivan Luciano drove in two runs on an RBI double off the right field wall.

Visalia added two more runs in the fourth. Luciano led off with a single and Walker torched an RBI double into the left-center gap. Alejos later doubled home Walker to close Visalia's scoring for the night.

Jacob Steinmetz pitched well in his second Minor League rehab start in Visalia. The 2021 3rd round draft pick struck out the first five batters he faced. He completed three innings allowing just three baserunners and a run while totaling six strikeouts.

Simon Gregersen earned the win tossing a career high 85 pitches in five innings of relief work. He allowed just one run with five strikeouts.

Julien Hernandez retired all three batters he faced in the ninth to close out the win.

Luciano led Visalia with three hits while Walker, Alejos and Cissell added two hit nights.

Visalia opens post All-Star break play with a series opening win and trims Fresno's lead in the Highway 99 Rivalry Series to nine games to seven.

Oaks Weekend presented by KSEE24 and CBS47 continues on Saturday at Valley Strong Ballpark with Christmas in July. The first 500 fans will receive a Rawhide Christmas shirt thanks to Geiger Electric. The evening will conclude with postgame fireworks presented by Coors Light.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM with gates opening for season tickets holders at 5:15 PM and the general public at 5:30 PM.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office starting at Noon on Saturday gamedays.







California League Stories from July 18, 2026

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