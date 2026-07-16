Rawhide Host Grizzlies on Oaks Weekend

Published on July 15, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide face the Fresno Grizzlies starting Friday night for a three game set as part of Oaks Weekend at Valley Strong Ballpark.

All Rawhide single-game tickets are on sale via the Rawhide's website and by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays and Noon on weekend gamedays.

Fresno leads the Highway 99 Rivalry Series nine games to six with nine games left to play this season.

The Rawhide will transform into the Oaks all weekend long honoring their former identity from 1977 to 1992 and 1995 to 2008. The Oaks won the 1978 California League championship and featured numerous legendary players including Hall of Famer Kirby Puckett.

Friday the first 350 fans will receive a Visalia Oaks replica jersey courtesy of Danny Prado Attorney at Law in the style of the 2008 Oaks. Plus, ticket prices will be thrown back to 2008 with $8 grandstand tickets available to all fans.

The game is also a Four Pack Friday courtesy of Valley Pacific Petroleum Service and Chevron. Fans can pick up a four pack voucher at participating Chevron locations or show their Chevron Gas Card at the ballpark to receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $50.

Valley Strong Ballpark will celebrate Christmas in July on Saturday with the first 500 fans receiving a Rawhide Christmas shirt thanks to Geiger Electric. The evening will conclude with postgame fireworks presented by Coors Light.

The series finale is 559 night at the ballpark with a special 5:59 PM first pitch. The first 100 Tipper's Kids' Club members will receive a Visalia Oaks kids jersey courtesy of Valley Children's Healthcare and the Allen Law Firm. Plus tickets to the 4Creeks Pasture and grandstand 200 section will be just $5 while grandstand 100 tickets will be $9.

In addition a Family Fun Sunday presented by Spirit Radio and Valley Children's Healthcare means all kids will have the opportunity for a postgame running of the bases.

Fans 21 and older can enjoy eight dollar margaritas and micheladas during Sunday's game.

First pitch for Tuesday through Saturday's games are scheduled for 6:35 PM. Gates open for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and the general public at 5:30 PM. Sunday's 5:59 PM start means gates open for season ticket holders at 4:45 PM and the general public at 5:00 PM.







California League Stories from July 15, 2026

Rawhide Host Grizzlies on Oaks Weekend - Visalia Rawhide

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.