Inland Empire Sees out Late Quakes' Charge on Saturday Night

Published on July 18, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (10-13, 46-43) got their best swings off in the late stages on Saturday night, but the Inland Empire 66ers (11-12, 39-50) used their early offense to lock down an 8-7 victory at Morongo Field.

Over the first three innings, the 66ers mounted a series of rallies, immediately forcing the Quakes to play catch-up. They pushed across three runs in the first inning, one in the second, and two in the third, establishing a 6-0 advantage.

The Quakes, though, wasted no time getting back into contention. John Wimmer launched a solo home run to open the bottom of the third, and following base hits from Hayden Alvarez and Kevyn Castillo, Kendrey Maduro laced a two-run double down the left field line. Two batters later, Anyelo Marquez laced a single, scoring Maduro to cut the Rancho Cucamonga deficit down to two at 6-4.

Out of the bullpen, Yokelvin Reyes stepped up to keep the Quakes in the game. The left-hander shut the 66ers out over his 2.2 innings, scattering three hits while striking out two in the process.

However, upon his departure, Inland Empire got their offense going once again. They scratched across two runs in the top of the sixth, restoring their lead to four.

Rancho Cucamonga re-sparked their offense the very next inning, pulling back a run against Minor League rehabber Michael Hobbs. Marlon Quintero singled and promptly advanced to third base on a Wimmer double. Alvarez grounded out to plate him, setting them on the comeback path down 8-5.

Their bats roared back to life in the bottom of the ninth, spearheading one final push. Walks from Wimmer and Victor Rodriguez alongside a Samil Dishmey single loaded the bases, setting up Alvarez to leg out a fielder's choice that cut the Inland Empire edge down to two. Castillo then snuck a base hit through the right side of the 66ers infield, bringing Dishmey home to fire the Quakes within one.

Rancho Cucamonga went on to place two runners in scoring position, positioning the winning run at second base. However, they could not procure the final swing they needed to win in walk-off fashion, ultimately taking a tough-luck loss.

The Quakes and 66ers will play a rubber game in their series finale on Sunday at 5:00 PM. LHP Alton Davis toes the slab for Rancho Cucamonga versus RHP Aiden Butler for Inland Empire. As part of the Wyndham Sunday Fun Day celebration at Morongo Field, kids can run the bases at the conclusion of the day's action, courtesy of San Antonio Regional Hospital.







California League Stories from July 18, 2026

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