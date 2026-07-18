Rawhide Announce Ballpark Lights Is Coming to Visalia this Holiday Season

Published on July 18, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide announced Ballpark Lights- a new Tulare County holiday tradition coming to Valley Strong Ballpark this winter from November 27, 2026 through January 3rd, 2027.

Valley Strong Ballpark will be transformed into an immersive winter wonderland with a variety of exciting and family friendly light displays at the ballpark. More than three million lights will brighten the winter night. Attendees can visit exciting light stations including gingerbread land, 12 days of Christmas and Dragon Land.

Fans can now sign up now to a contact early access list here to receive all upcoming ticket information on Ballpark Lights.

Ballpark Lights will be open from 6 PM to 10 PM every night at Valley Strong Ballpark excluding Christmas from November 27 through January 3rd.

Rawhide concessions will be open every night with holiday favorites including s'mores and hot chocolate. Santa will be in attendance on select dates.

Ballpark Lights will also have group spaces and VIP experiences including private igloos.

General admission tickets start at just $10 for adults and $8 for children.

More information will be made available via the Rawhide's website and on the team's social media channels.







California League Stories from July 18, 2026

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