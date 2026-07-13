Grizzlies Settle for Series Split in Stockton

Published on July 12, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies couldn't overcome an early deficit Sunday afternoon, falling 4-2 to the Stockton Ports at Banner Island Ballpark to split the six-game series before the California League All-Star break.

Stockton struck quickly against Easton Marks (4-4), taking a 2-0 lead in the opening inning when Breyson Guedez launched a two-run homer to right-center.

The Ports doubled their advantage in the fourth as Bobby Blandford connected on a two-run shot, giving Stockton all four of its runs on just two swings of the bat.

The Grizzlies chipped away in the fifth after Carlos Renzullo singled, advanced to third on a wild pitch and passed ball, then scored on Yeiker Reyes' RBI single to left.

Fresno threatened for more, but Ports starter Josiah Romeo escaped the inning with a pickoff.

Renzullo continued his strong afternoon by reaching three times, finishing 2-for-3 with a walk, while Derek Bernard reached base in all four plate appearances with a single and two walks.

Wilder Dalis added a pair of hits, including an RBI double in the eighth that cut the deficit to 4-2.

Fresno had limited opportunities late but stranded six runners and went 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

After allowing four runs over the first 3.1 innings, Marks settled in before giving way to Manuel Olivares, who delivered 3.2 scoreless innings of relief with one hit allowed and one strikeout.

Dylan Crooks added a scoreless eighth to keep the Grizzlies within striking distance.

Romeo (6-3) earned the win after allowing one unearned run across 5.2 innings, while Jackson Holmes recorded the final three outs for his second save.

Despite the loss, Fresno finished the week by earning a split of the six-game series after winning three of the final four contests. The Grizzlies head into the All-Star break at 47-40 overall, 11-10 in the second half, tied for second place in the California League North Division.

The Grizzlies return to action Friday night in Visalia beginning at 6:35pm. The Grizzlies broadcast will begin at 6:20pm on FresnoGrizzlies.com/listen.







California League Stories from July 12, 2026

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