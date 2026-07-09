WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash Headlines Pro Wrestling Night at Chukchansi Park

Published on July 9, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies bring one of professional wrestling's most iconic figures to downtown Fresno as two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash headlines Pro Wrestling Night at Chukchansi Park on Saturday, August 8.

A founding member of the legendary New World Order (nWo) and a multiple-time world champion across WWE and WCW, "Big Sexy" is one of the most recognizable and influential names the sport has ever produced. On August 8, fans of all ages will have the chance to meet Nash in person, snap a photo and get an autograph on a first come, first served basis.

A Tradition That Keeps Getting Bigger

Pro Wrestling Night has become a can't-miss event on the Grizzlies calendar, drawing wrestling fans from across the Central Valley. Nash joins an impressive list of legends who have appeared at Chukchansi Park in recent years, including Mark Henry, Kurt Angle and Eric Bischoff.

"Pro Wrestling Night has become one of those events our fans look forward to every year, and bringing an icon like Kevin Nash raises the bar again," said Andrew Milios, General Manager of the Fresno Grizzlies. "It is exactly the kind of unforgettable night we want to deliver in our 25th Anniversary Season, and we cannot wait to see the ballpark packed for it."

Secure Your Spot

Tickets start at just $10 and are available now at FresnoGrizzlies.com or at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office. Meet-and-greet access with Kevin Nash is first come, first served, so fans are encouraged to arrive early to claim their place in line.







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