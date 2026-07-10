Grizzlies Blast Four Homers to Back Newton, Van Sickle in 8-4 Win

Published on July 10, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies rediscovered their power stroke Thursday night, clubbing four home runs on the way to an 8-4 victory over the Stockton Ports at Banner Island Ballpark.

The win snapped Fresno's three-game losing streak and pulls Fresno within a game of Stockton for 2nd place in the Second Half.

It marked the first time the Grizzlies had hit four home runs in a game since May 7 at San Jose. Fresno hit 5 homers against Stockton on April 11th.

Fresno wasted little time jumping in front in the second inning. Cam Hassert lined the first extra-base hit of his professional career with a one-out double before Kyle Fossum followed with a single.

Cruzmel Arias brought home the game's first run on a fielder's choice, setting the stage for Cameron Nelson, who launched a two-run homer to right field to give the Grizzlies an early 3-0 lead.

The home run was Nelson's fifth of the season and continued his recent surge at the plate. Three of those five long balls have come during the month of July.

Fresno added to its lead in the third when, with one out, Roldy Brito unloaded on a towering solo home run to left-center.

The 450-foot blast left his bat at 109 mph for his eighth home run of the season and second from the right side of the plate, extending the Grizzlies' advantage to 4-0.

Brito, who will represent the Rockies organization in this weekend's All-Star Futures Game, continued his standout season with another tape-measure drive.

Stockton answered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning. Ben Newton doubled home the Ports' first run before Bobby Blandford followed with a two-run double to center. Trying to stretch the hit into a triple, Blandford was cut down by Cameron Nelson's throw to Wilder Dalis, ending the inning and preserving Fresno's 4-3 lead.

Fresno answered immediately in the fourth. Arias stepped to the plate with two outs and drove the first home run of his professional career over the wall in right-center, restoring the Grizzlies' two-run cushion at 5-3. The rookie catcher finished with two RBI in the victory.

Austin Newton kept Stockton in check through five innings despite allowing 13 baserunners.

The right-hander stranded traffic throughout the night, induced two double plays behind him and limited the damage to three runs while earning his third win of the season.

The Grizzlies put the game away in the sixth with another pair of long balls. Wilder Dalis ripped a leadoff double before Hassert unloaded on a drive to straightaway center for the first home run of his professional career.

One night after recording his first Grizzlies hit with a triple, Hassert now owns his first extra-base hit, first home run and first multi-hit game in a Fresno uniform. All of his hits are for extra bases.

Nelson continued his outstanding night later in the inning with a double after Fossum worked a walk, helping keep pressure on the Stockton pitching staff.

Nelson finished 4-for-4, falling just a triple shy of the cycle while driving in three runs and adding his 19th stolen base of the season.

Bryson Van Sickle took over in the sixth and provided four innings of relief to earn his third save of the year.

Stockton scratched across a run in the eighth, but the left-hander struck out four and retired the final seven batters he faced to close out the victory.

Fresno totaled 12 hits, with Nelson leading the way. Hassert scored three times while Dalis, Fossum and Luis Mendez also contributed hits.

The Grizzlies finished 4-for-12 with runners in scoring position and capitalized on their power.

The four homers give Fresno 13 in the month of July in just eight games surpassing their June total of 12 homers over 25 games. Fresno has hit 78 homers this season.

The victory improved the Grizzlies to 45-39 on the season and back to 9-9 in the second half.

The Grizzlies will turn to Brady Parker on Friday night as the series continues in Stockton. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Grizzlies broadcast begins at 6:50pm on FresnoGrizzlies.com/listen.







California League Stories from July 10, 2026

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