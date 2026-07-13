Four-Run Seventh Inning Pushes Quakes over the Line to Beat Storm

Published on July 12, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (9-12, 45-42) came to life at the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning on Sunday afternoon at Morongo Field, making the difference in their 6-2 series finale victory over the Lake Elsinore Storm (6-15, 45-42).

Two scoreless innings opened the contest before Ryland Zaborowski got the Quakes on the board in the bottom of the third. Kevyn Castillo drew a two-out walk, setting the first baseman up to slug a two-run opposite-field home run, handing Rancho Cucamonga a 2-0 edge.

Lake Elsinore answered back on a Jose Verdugo sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth, cutting their deficit in half. However, that was the only offense they could muster against Alton Davis. In his five-inning outing, the Quakes starter allowed just one run on three hits, walking two while tying his season high of seven strikeouts.

Upon his departure, though, the Storm managed to pull even, tying the score at two in the top of the seventh. Conner Westenburg ripped a two-out double and promptly advanced to third base on an errant throw. Qrey Lott then blooped a single into center field to plate him, forcing the Quakes to respond.

They fought back in an instant in their half of the frame, piecing together a four-run rally to turn the tides. Victor Rodriguez and Kaden Hopson drew walks, and a Hayden Alvarez single loaded the bases. Castillo lifted a sacrifice fly to fire the Quakes back in front, and Zaborowski crushed a three-run home run to break the game open. His second big fly of the day gave Rancho Cucamonga a four-run lead at 6-2 heading into the final two innings.

With a lead to protect, the Rancho Cucamonga bullpen stepped up to hold the Storm in check. Jaren Warwick and Fulton Lockhart each delivered scoreless innings, guiding the Quakes to the finish line and securing a series-clinching win.

Following the MLB All-Star break, the Quakes continue their nine-game homestand by starting a three-game series against the Inland Empire 66ers on Friday, June 17th at 6:30 PM. The first 1,500 fans through the gates at Morongo Field will receive a replica jersey, presented by GreenCal Construction Inc.







California League Stories from July 12, 2026

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