Taco Truck Throwdown 15 Headliners Announced Featuring Waka Flocka Flame, Too $hort, la Sonora Dinamita, and Malo

Published on July 16, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - This morning, the Fresno Grizzlies and Fresno Street Eats announced the headlining acts set to lead Taco Truck Throwdown 15 at Chukchansi Park on Saturday, November 7. This year's lineup is headlined by trap superstar Waka Flocka Flame ("No Hands," "Hard in Da Paint"), joined by Oakland rap pioneer Too $hort ("Blow the Whistle," "The Ghetto"), Colombian cumbia icons La Sonora Dinamita ("Mi Cucú," "Que Nadie Sepa Mi Sufrir"), and Latin rock pioneers Malo ("Suavecito"). Together they will headline a diverse mix of national and local performers taking the stage throughout the day.

"There's nothing like Taco Truck Throwdown," said Andrew Milios, general manager of the Fresno Grizzlies. "Where else can you grab the best tacos in the Valley and watch legends from across multiple genres all light up the same stage? It's the ultimate Fresno experience, and year 15 is shaping up to be a great one."

Taco Truck Throwdown will once again feature the largest gathering of taco trucks in the Central Valley, with more than two dozen vendors set to compete in this year's event. The Michelada Throwdown and Salsa Throwdown will also make their return on November 7, as well as entertainment from Lucha Xtreme and more.

"Our mission every year is simple: bring together the best taco trucks in the Central Valley so people can try them all in one place," said Mike Osegueda, president of Fresno Street Eats and co-founder of Taco Truck Throwdown. "Come hungry, come ready to dance, and come decide who wears the championship belt."

General Admission tickets are available for $35, and VIP packages are available for $109. VIP packages include admission, 8 taco vouchers, 4 drink vouchers, access to an area close to the stage, and more. Tickets are available now at TacoTruckThrowdown.com and the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office. Doors open at 3pm this year, earlier than in years past, giving fans more time to dig into the tacos, the music, and the competition.







California League Stories from July 16, 2026

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