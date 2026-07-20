SJ Giants Series Preview July 21-26 vs. Ontario

Published on July 20, 2026 under California League (CalL)

San Jose Giants News Release







San Jose Giants (54-36, 17-7) vs Ontario Tower Buzzers (48-42, 15-9)

Tuesday, July 21 - Sunday, July 26

Excite Ballpark (San Jose, CA)

Video: MiLB.TV/Bally Live (All games)

TV: NBCS Bay Area (Saturday & Sunday)

Radio: sjgiants.com

FIRST-PLACE MATCHUP THIS WEEK IN SAN JOSE: The defending California League champion San Jose Giants host the Ontario Tower Buzzers (Dodgers affiliate) this week in a six-game series at Excite Ballpark. The series is a matchup of first- place teams as the Giants enter the week with a North Division-leading 17-7 record in the second half while Ontario is tops in the South Division at 15-9. The Giants (1st, 54-36) and Tower Buzzers (3rd, 48-42) also own two of the top three overall records in the California League. Ontario (7.0 runs/game) and San Jose (6.7 runs/game) are the two highest-scoring teams in the league this season.

WINNING ROAD TRIP: The Giants just completed their longest stretch away from home this season posting a 5-4 record during trips to Visalia (4-2) and Stockton (1-2). The two series' against division rivals were separated by the four-day All-Star break last week. San Jose scored 68 runs during the nine-game stretch of road contests (7.6 runs/game). By dropping two of three games in Stockton last week, the Giants suffered their first series loss since going 2-4 in Ontario from May 12-17.

RECORD-SETTING OFFENSIVE PACE: It's been an outstanding season at the plate thus far for San Jose as the Giants continue to rank among the league leaders in several key offensive categories. The Giants' current average of 6.7 runs per game is second in the Cal League and would establish a new team single-season record. Last year's championship San Jose team holds the current record at 6.1 runs per game. The Giants are also second in the league with 111 home runs through their first 90 games of the campaign. At the current pace, San Jose would hit 163 home runs for the year, which would surpass the team record of 150 homers set by the 2021 championship team. Additionally, the Giants enter the week leading the league with a .280 batting average. That current mark would be San Jose's highest team average in a season since their 2010 championship year (.289 AVG). The Giants also enter the week leading the California League in doubles (200), ranking third in stolen bases (131) and have the second-fewest strikeouts in the league. San Jose has scored 10 or more runs 22 times this season.

FIRST HALF CHAMPS: The Giants clinched the first half North Division title last month and secured a berth in the California League playoffs. San Jose finished the first half with a 37-29 record - one game ahead of the Fresno Grizzlies for the top spot in the North Division. It's the seventh consecutive season (2019, 2021-26) that the Giants have reached the playoffs and the third time in the last four years (2023, 2025-26) winning the first half. San Jose was 25-22 and two games behind Fresno in the standings on May 27 before winning 11 of their next 14 to clinch the division crown. The Giants open the postseason on Tuesday, September 8 with Game 1 of the best-of-three North Division Series. The Giants will attempt to become the first Cal League team to repeat as champions since San Jose's back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010.

MEOLA HEATS UP: Lorenzo Meola has caught fire at the plate this month boasting a .429 AVG (24-for-56) with seven doubles, one triple, five home runs and 21 RBI's over 14 games in July. Previously, Meola hit .212 in April, .244 in May and .226 in June. He enters this week riding a season-high 11-game hitting streak. Meola has at least one extra-base hit in nine of the 11 games during his streak.

BEE STINGS: Ontario is the only team the Giants have a losing record against this season. Entering this week's series, the Giants are 5-7 versus the Tower Buzzers having split a six-game set in the South Bay from April 21-26 before dropping four of six contests in Ontario from May 12-17. This week marks the final meeting of the regular season between the two clubs.

HOME COOKING: This series serves as the Giants' first homestand since sweeping a six-game set against Rancho Cucamonga from June 30-July 5. San Jose starts the week having won a season-high nine consecutive home games dating back to June 19. The longest home winning streak in team history is 13 games held by the 1993 SJ Giants. Beginning with Tuesday's series opener against the Tower Buzzers, the Giants will play 18 of their next 24 games at home.

TRENDING UP: The Giants have seen notable improvement on the mound as this season has progressed. San Jose logged a 5.78 team ERA in April (5th in league), improved to a 4.94 mark in May (3rd) before a 4.68 ERA in June (3rd). Thus far in July, the Giants have fashioned a league-best 4.19 team ERA.

Keyner Martinez is third in the Cal League in strikeouts (101 SO in 64 IP) and has a 2.84 ERA since the beginning of June (seven starts). Fellow starting pitcher Ricardo Estrada has logged an impressive 2.48 ERA since the beginning of May (11 appearances/9 starts).

RECENT ROSTER MOVES: The Giants made several roster moves last week as standout hitters Isaiah Barkett and Jose Astudillo were promoted to High-A Eugene. Barkett hit .331 with 23 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 42 RBI's and 18 stolen bases in 73 games for the Giants. Astudillo, who enjoyed an 18-game hitting streak earlier this season, batted .335 over 47 games with San Jose (10 2B, 6 HR, 33 RBI, 11 SB). INF Jose Ramos and OF/C Broedy Poppell returned to the Giants from Eugene and the ACL Giants (Rookie-level) respectively.

ON DECK: Following the current series against Ontario, the Giants travel to Southern California for a six-game set against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes from July 28-August 2. The Giants return to Excite Ballpark on Tuesday, August 4 to begin a 12- game homestand versus the Stockton Ports and Fresno Grizzlies.







California League Stories from July 20, 2026

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