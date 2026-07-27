Rawhide Host Back to School Week Headlined by WWE Night and KPOP Night

Published on July 27, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide face the Inland Empire 66ers for a six game series starting Tuesday evening at Valley Strong Ballpark as part of Back to School Week presented by Golden Valley Painting.

Kids can receive a free Rawhide lunchbag beginning on Friday while all fans can enjoy giveaways on WWE Night on Friday and KPOP Night on Saturday.

All Rawhide single-game tickets are on sale via the Rawhide's website and by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays, Noon on Saturdays and two hours before first pitch on Sundays.

The series kicks off on Tuesday with a TWOsday presented by Modelo and Pacifico. Fans can enjoy $2 4Creeks Pasture tickets and a food and drink value menu with $4 fries, $6 sodas and $8 Modelo and Pacifico canned beers.

Wednesday's game is headlined by Ballpark Bingo presented by Park Visalia being played during the game. As part of a Great8 Wednesday, fans can also take advantage of $8 tickets to the Kaweah Health Grandstands. Plus, fans 21 and older can enjoy $8 cocktails.

The evening is also another Rawhide Rustlers' Wednesday. Fans 55 and older can join the Rawhide Rustlers senior club to receive a ticket to every Wednesday game plus giveaways throughout the season.

Thursday is Flex at the Ballpark Night with Valley Fitness. Fans can receive a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture by stopping by the Rawhide Ticket Office in their favorite gym fit as the week's Party Works Dress-up Theme.

The ballgame is also a Thirsty Thursday thanks to Coors Light and Pacifico. Fans 21 and older can purchase $8 canned beers and $6 signature shooters.

The weekend kicks off with WWE Night on Friday. The first 350 fans will receive a Rawhide Wrestling jersey. A pregame wrestling demo with Wright Wrestling Academy will occur in the 4Creeks Pasture.

Starting Friday through the remainder of the weekend kids 15 and younger can receive a Rawhide school lunch bag thanks to Golden Valley Painting while supplies last each day.

The game is also a Four Pack Friday courtesy of Valley Pacific Petroleum Service and Chevron. Fans can pick up a four pack voucher at participating Chevron locations or show their Chevron Gas Card at the ballpark to receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $50.

Saturday is K-Pop Night with the first 500 fans receiving a Sherpa Bucket Hat presented by Millipore Sigma. Plus, fans can enjoy a performance from the Pop Star Hunters including a pregame appearance and a meet and greet and photo opportunity.

The team on Saturday will also transform into the Central Valley Sir Loins on another Sir Loin Saturday at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Saturday also kicks off the month of August where all kids 15 and younger can receive a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture thanks to Valley Children's Healthcare. Families can stop by the Rawhide Ticket Office for any Rawhide game in August to receive the free ticket.

The series finale is a Family Fun Sunday presented by Spirit Radio and Valley Children's Healthcare. The first 100 members of Tipper's Kids Club will receive a Rawhide 6-7 jersey courtesy of Valley Children's Healthcare and the Allen Law Firm. All kids will have the opportunity for a postgame running of the bases.

Families can sign up their kids for Tipper's Kids Club by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health or by stopping by the ballpark's guest services booth during games.

Fans 21 and older can enjoy eight dollar margaritas and micheladas during Sunday's game.

First pitch for Tuesday through Saturday's games are scheduled for 6:35 PM. Gates open for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and the general public at 5:30 PM. Sunday is a 12:05 PM start time with gates opening for season ticket holders at 10:45 AM and the general public at 11:00 AM.







California League Stories from July 27, 2026

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