Fell Fires Five Fantastic Innings in Rawhide Defeat

Published on July 29, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - Mervin Fell pitched five shutout innings but the Visalia Rawhide (39-58, 11-20) dropped a series opener to the Inland Empire 66ers (41-56, 13-19) 5-1 on Tuesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Fell allowed just one hit over five innings with seven strikeouts.

Inland Empire scored all five of their runs in the sixth inning. Two walks and a fielder's choice started the inning. An infield error scored the first two runs and a fielder's choice added the frame's third run. A two out two RBI double plated the final two runs.

Visalia scored their lone run in the ninth. Eliesbert Alejos walked and came around to score on a throwing error by the 66ers' infield.

Victor Santana led the Rawhide with two hits in his Valley Strong Ballpark debut.

Daniel Nunez tossed 2.2 scoreless innings from the Rawhide bullpen and Erick Reynoso added a perfect frame.

Visalia and Inland Empire continue the series on Wednesday at Valley Strong Ballpark. The game is headlined by Ballpark Bingo presented by Park Visalia. As part of a Great8 Wednesday, fans can also take advantage of $8 tickets to the Kaweah Health Grandstands. Plus, fans 21 and older can enjoy $8 cocktails.

The evening is also another Rawhide Rustlers' Wednesday. Fans 55 and older can join the Rawhide Rustlers senior club to receive a ticket to every Wednesday game plus giveaways throughout the season.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays.







California League Stories from July 29, 2026

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