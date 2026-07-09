Grizzlies Erase Seven Run Deficit But Fall in the Bottom of the 9th

Published on July 9, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies erased a seven-run deficit Wednesday night, but the comeback fell one run short in a 9-8 walk-off loss to the Stockton Ports at Banner Island Ballpark.

Fresno trailed 7-0 after three innings and 8-2 after five before storming all the way back to tie the game in the eighth.

The Ports jumped ahead in the first inning when Edgar Montero hit a three-run homer to cap a four-run frame against Ethan Cole.

Stockton added three more runs in the third, which included Gavin Turley's two-run homer, stretching the lead to 7-0 before the Grizzlies began to chip away.

Fresno broke through in the fourth after Derek Bernard walked and Wilder Dalis singled. Carlos Renzullo walked to load the bases before Jesus Freitez ripped a two-run double to right field, getting the Grizzlies on the board.

After Stockton pushed the lead back to 8-2, Fresno answered again in the sixth. Dalis opened the inning with a single and Renzullo followed with another hit before Freitez doubled both of them home, giving him four RBI on the night.

The Grizzlies kept coming in the seventh. Roldy Brito reached on a bunt single and Bernard doubled him home. Dalis followed with an RBI double before Renzullo grounded out to score Dalis, trimming the deficit to 8-7.

Fresno completed the comeback in the eighth. Brito singled with two outs, stole second and then stole third before Bernard walked. Dalis came through again, lining an RBI single to left to score Brito and tie the game 8-8.

The inning had a chance for more after Bernard stole third and Dalis stole second, but Stockton escaped with the go-ahead run stranded at third.

Seth Clausen worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth to keep the game tied, but Stockton scratched across the winning run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly from Cesar Gonzalez.

Dalis finished 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI, two runs and a stolen base, while Freitez doubled twice and drove in four.

Bernard added two doubles, two walks, two runs and an RBI, while Brito had two hits, scored twice and stole two bases as the Grizzlies finished with 13 hits and went 6-for-17 with runners in scoring position.

The Grizzlies will look to get back on track Thursday night when Austin Newton takes the mound at 7:05pm in Stockton.

The broadcast is available on 790 ESPN Fresno as well as FresnoGrizzlies.com/Listen beginning with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show at 6:50pm.







California League Stories from July 9, 2026

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