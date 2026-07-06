Giants Unleash Big Swings Early, Handle Quakes in Series Finale

Published on July 6, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Jose, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (5-10, 41-40) could not keep the San Jose Giants (12-3, 49-32) quiet at the plate in the early innings, leading to a 7-2 defeat in the Sunday series finale at Excite Ballpark.

The Giants sprang to life at the plate in the bottom of the second to open the scoring. Lorenzo Meola and Oliver Tejada each launched two-run home runs to establish a 4-0 lead.

One inning later, three doubles and a single led to another trio of tallies. Isaiah Barkett, Dario Reynoso, and Jose Astudillo each ripped two-baggers, and Meola supplied a base knock to increase San Jose's edge to 7-0.

At that point, Rancho Cucamonga's bullpen stepped up to shut the San Jose lineup down. Angelo Smith and Alex Martinez each dealt 2.1 scoreless innings, both striking out two batters, while Fulton Lockhart contributed a shutout bottom of the eighth, fanning each of the final two Giants he faced in the process.

Lucas Ramirez broke through against a stingy San Jose bullpen in the top of the eighth, supplying the Quakes with their only offense. Kevyn Castillo and Ryland Zaborowski kicked off a two-out rally, legging out an infield single and working a walk respectively. Ramirez then poked a two-run triple down the left field line, dropping Rancho Cucamonga's deficit down to five.

Nevertheless, the deficit proved too much to overcome, resulting in a loss to close out the six-game series.

The Quakes return home to Morongo Field on July 7th at 6:30 PM as they host the Lake Elsinore Storm on Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday and Two Dollar Tuesday. Fans can redeem proof of recycling of 10 or more bottles or cans for up to four tickets, and they can enjoy $2 hot dogs, popcorn, and tacos upon entry.







California League Stories from July 6, 2026

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