Soto Secures California League Pitcher of the Week Award
Published on July 6, 2026 under California League (CalL)
Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release
Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, announced Monday that right-handed pitcher Ubaldo Soto has been named California League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 30-July 5.
Soto joins Talon Haley as the only other Quakes pitcher to receive a weekly honor and the second in three weeks during the team's first season back in the Los Angeles Angels organization.
On Tuesday, June 30th, Soto tossed six shutout innings in his series-opening start against the San Jose Giants at Excite Ballpark. He permitted just one hit and one walk, tying his season-high of nine strikeouts in a no-decision. Additionally, his efforts helped maintain a scoreless tie into the later innings.
The Quakes return to Morongo Field on Tuesday, July 7th, to open a nine-game homestand, beginning with a six-game series versus the Lake Elsinore Storm. Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday and Two Dollar Tuesday welcome fans back to Rancho Cucamonga, kicking off the final series before the All-Star Break. In addition to $2 hot dogs, popcorn, and tacos all night long, anyone who redeems 10 or more bottles or cans will receive up to four tickets, courtesy of Healthy RC.
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