All-Around Performance Helps Quakes Tame Storm

Published on July 10, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (7-11, 43-41) had everything working from the first pitch to the final out on Thursday night as they handled the Lake Elsinore Storm (5-13, 44-40) 6-2 at Morongo Field.

Right away, though, Lake Elsinore captured the early momentum. Dawson Willis ripped a two-out double, and Bradley Frye's base hit one batter later plated him, racing the Storm ahead 1-0 in the top of the first.

One inning later, the Quakes fought back. Victor Rodriguez opened the rally by lacing a triple to the left field wall, and John Wimmer promptly doubled him home, knotting the score at one. Jonathan Linares then got hit by a pitch, placing runners at first and second base for Felix Morrobel, and following a wild pitch, he singled them both home, capping off a three-run outburst to push Rancho Cucamonga in front.

A pair of long balls over the next few innings helped supplement the newfound advantage, establishing a four-run cushion. Ryland Zaborowski launched a solo home run in the bottom of the third, and Kevyn Castillo followed suit in the fifth, resulting in a 5-1 edge.

All the while, Quakes starter Dylan Jordan dominated on the mound. Through his first five innings, he allowed just one run on four hits, walking one and striking out nine batters on the way to his fifth win of the season.

Lake Elsinore chipped away in the top of the sixth, using a Frye walk with the bases loaded to pull a run closer. However, Angelo Smith emerged from the Quakes bullpen to limit the damage, halting the Storm momentum in its tracks. He stranded the bases loaded to maintain a comfortable three-run cushion.

John Wimmer restored the lead to four in the bottom of the eighth, cranking a solo home run of his own. That gave Alex Martinez plenty of wiggle room to finish the job, and he delivered a shutout final frame to hammer down the win.

The Quakes look for a repeat effort on Friday at 6:30 PM in game four of their six-game series against the Storm. LHP Derek Clark starts for Rancho Cucamonga opposite LHP Kruz Schoolcraft for Lake Elsinore. It is also Family RV Family Feast Night, and fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs, $1 sodas, and $1 ice cream sandwiches throughout the night.







California League Stories from July 10, 2026

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