Rawhide Host Rival Grizzlies as Part of Music Themed Decades Week

Published on June 5, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide renew the Highway 99 Rivalry series against the Fresno Grizzlies as part of Decades Week at Valley Strong Ballpark with nightly music themes starting Tuesday.

All Rawhide single-game tickets are on sale via the Rawhide's website and by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays and Noon on weekend gamedays.

The series kicks off on Tuesday with a R&B night. Plus, it's Adapted Athletes Night at the ballpark where the Rawhide celebrate athletes with disabilities presented by The Adapted Athlete.

Tuesday is also a TWOsday presented by Modelo and Pacifico. Fans can enjoy $2 4Creeks Pasture tickets and a food and drink value menu with $4 fries, $6 sodas and $8 Modelo and Pacifico canned beers.

Wednesday is 70's Disco Night as part of the Rawhide's annual Belle of the Ballpark presented by American Quality Life Hospice. Contestants 65 and older will compete in a variety of events including "Yo Mama" jokes and a runway walk to decide the 2026 Belle of the Ballpark with fan votes included in the competition.

Plus this week the first 100 Rawhide Rustler members' will receive a jar opener thanks to Extra Care Homecare. Fans 55 and older can join the Rawhide Rustlers senior club to receive a ticket to every Wednesday game plus giveaways throughout the season.

Great8 Wednesdays also offer $8 tickets to the Kaweah Health Grandstands. Plus fans 21 and older can enjoy $8 cocktails. And all fans can play ballpark bingo on Wednesdays.

Thursday is Divorced Dad Rock Night with the sounds of fans' favorite 90's and 2000's alt-rock bands playing at the ballpark all night long. The first 250 fans will receive a Rawhide Coaster thanks to Echelon Security.

Plus any fan who wears a Dad Fit will receive a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health as the week's Party Works dress-up theme.

The ballgame is also a Thirsty Thursday thanks to Coors Light and Pacifico. Fans 21 and older can purchase $8 canned beers and $6 signature shooters.

The weekend kicks off with Country Music Night on Friday. The first 350 fans will receive a Rawhide Country Jersey courtesy of 106.7 KJUG Country.

The game is also a Four Pack Friday courtesy of Valley Pacific Petroleum Service and Chevron. Fans can pick up a four pack voucher at participating Chevron locations or show their Chevron Gas Card at the ballpark to receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $50.

Valley Strong Ballpark will be "In Our Rawhide ERA Night" on Saturday. DJ Swiftie, the world's number one tribute Taylor Swift DJ, will be performing a pregame and postgame concert.

The evening will also include a postgame fireworks show presented by Calgren Renewable Fuels.

Plus the team will once again transform into the Central Valley Sir Loins on another Sir Loin Saturday at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The Sunday series finale is part of Faith Night with Visalia First. Fans can enjoy a night of fellowship, vendors and family fun to wrap up the rivalry series.

Plus a Family Fun Sunday presented by Spirit Radio and Valley Children's Healthcare means all kids have the opportunity for a postgame running of the bases.

Fans 21 and older can enjoy eight dollar margaritas and micheladas during Sunday's game.

First pitch for Tuesday through Saturday's games is slated for 6:35 PM. Gates open for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and the general public at 5:30 PM. Sunday is a special 5:35 PM start time with gates opening for season ticket holders at 4:15 PM and the general public at 4:30 PM.







California League Stories from June 5, 2026

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