Fresno Miscues Cast Deficit Too Big to Overcome

Published on June 5, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - After back-to-back walk-off wins to open the series, the Fresno Grizzlies could not find a third straight late-game answer Thursday night, falling 10-4 to the Lake Elsinore Storm at Chukchansi Park.

Lake Elsinore took advantage of Fresno miscues early and often, scoring single runs in the second and third before stretching the lead with a three-run fifth.

The Storm finished with only six hits, but Fresno committed five errors and issued seven walks, allowing Lake Elsinore to keep pressure on the bases throughout the night.

The Grizzlies broke through in the fourth after Carlos Renzullo singled and Matt Klein followed with a double.

Ashly Andujar brought home Renzullo with a groundout before Kyle Fossum lifted a sacrifice fly to right, cutting the deficit to 3-2 and giving Fresno a chance to climb back into the game.

Lake Elsinore answered immediately in the fifth. Yimy Tovar's sacrifice fly pushed the lead back to two before George Bilecki delivered a two-run single, part of a three-RBI night for the Storm right fielder.

The Storm added four more in the eighth, helped by two more Fresno errors, a wild pitch and Jose Verdugo's two-run double.

Austin Newton took the loss after allowing six runs, four earned, over five innings.

Brady Parker followed with 2.2 innings, striking out five, while Jhon Medina recorded the final four outs.

Fresno's defense did produce a pair of outfield assists from Roldy Brito, who helped turn two unusual double plays from center field.

The Grizzlies added two runs in the ninth when Andujar walked, Luis Mendez followed with another free pass and Brito ripped an RBI double to right.

Jeremy Ciriaco brought home Mendez with a groundout, but the late push was not enough as Fresno dropped the contest.

Tanner Thach's 24-game hit streak came to an end on a flyout for the final out of the game as he finished 0-3, but walked to extend his on-base streak to 25 games.

Brito's two-hit night was the only multi-hit performance from Fresno.

The Grizzlies remain two games behind San Jose with 12 games left in the 1st half. The Grizzlies head into a key weekend as they will turn to Marcos Herrera Friday night for Tacos Night, while Lake Elsinore will counter with 2025 1st rounder Kruz Schoolcraft.

First Pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm at Chukchansi Park and the game will be followed by a Fireworks Friday.







California League Stories from June 5, 2026

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