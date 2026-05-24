Josepha and Gonzalez Lead Rawhide to Series Clinching Win

Published on May 23, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - Jakey Josepha had three hits and Samuel Gonzalez threw four shutout innings to lead the Visalia Rawhide (18-26) to a 6-2 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm (24-20) on Saturday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia clinches the series victory over Lake Elsinore with a chance for their fifth win of the week on Sunday. The Rawhide have won five of their last six games and seven of eight home games.

Samuel Gonzalez set the tone for the Rawhide with four shutout innings in just his four stateside appearance. The Dominican Republic native scattered five hits over four frames with three strikeouts and no walks.

The Rawhide scored in the first inning with three straight singles from Kayson Cunningham, JD Dix and an RBI knock via Carlos Virahonda.

Visalia doubled the lead in the third benefiting from three Lake Elsinore errors in the frame. Virahonda walked and eventually scored on an infield error.

The fifth inning was Visalia's biggest frame of the night. Dix led off with a single and Pedro Catuy lasered a double off the left field wall to score Dix.

Josepha then stepped to the plate and mashed a two-run homer off the barn in right field for a 5-0 ballgame.

Visalia added a final run in the sixth inning. Jose Alpuria tripled to center field and scored on a Cunningham RBI single.

Walvin Mena earned his first win with Visalia pitching three innings with four strikeouts and just three hits and a run allowed.

Simon Gregersen closed out the game retiring the final six batters he faced including striking out the side in the ninth inning.

Cunningham, Dix and Alpuria all finished with two hits as eight of nine Rawhide batters helped contribute to 13 total hits.

The series between Visalia and Lake Elsinore wraps up with a Family Fun Sunday presented by Spirit Radio and Valley Children's Healthcare. The first 100 Tipper's Kids Club members will receive a USA Soccer-inspired Rawhide jersey thanks to Valley Children's Healthcare and the Allen Law Firm. Plus all Kids Club members will receive access to pregame player autographs.

Families can sign up their kids for Tipper's Kids Club by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health or by stopping by the ballpark's guest services booth during games.

Sunday is also Government Workers Appreciation Day with any government employee who shows their ID at the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health receiving up to four free tickets.

The game is a Rawhide Readers day celebration at the ballpark. Any student who turns in a Rawhide Readers bookmark that day will receive four free tickets plus a hot dog and drink voucher. Expanded play options including a bounce house and water slide will be available in the Valley Children's Kid's Corral.

Fans 21 and older can enjoy eight dollar margaritas and micheladas during Sunday's game.

First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM with gates open for season ticket holders at 12:45 PM and the general public at 1:00 PM.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health starting at Noon on weekend gamedays.







California League Stories from May 23, 2026

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