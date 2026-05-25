Rawhide Drop Series Finale to Storm

Published on May 24, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (18-27) dropped the series finale to the Lake Elsinore Storm (25-20) 10-3 on Sunday afternoon at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia still wins the six game series four games to two.

The Storm plated a run in the first. Lake Elsinore added five more tallies in the third inning with the help of five straight baserunners reaching with two outs. The Storm had four hits including two doubles in the frame.

Visalia trimmed the lead to four with two runs in the fifth inning. Pedro Catuy doubled to lead off the frame and Ivan Lucinao worked a walk. After an infield error Catuy came around to score on a wild pitch and an RBI groundout by Kyle Sinzza scored Luciano.

The Storm erased any momentum with three more runs in the sixth. A solo homer started the scoring and back to back RBI doubles finished off the frame.

JD Dix hit an RBI double off the left field wall to score the final run for the Rawhide in the ninth.

Jakey Josepha led Visalia with a second straight three hit day. Carlos Virahonda reached on a walk and HBP to extend his on-base streak to 16 games while Dix pushed his on-base streak to 15 games.

Grayson Hitt headlined the Rawhide's bullpen tossing 2.1 innings scoreless with three strikeouts. Jairon Digon added a perfect frame and two strikeouts.

Visalia heads south for a 12 game road trip starting on Tuesday in Ontario for the first ever meeting against the Tower Buzzers. Fans can stream the games on MLB.TV and the Bally Sports Live App.

The Rawhide return home on Tuesday, June 9 to open a six game series against the Fresno Grizzlies as part of Decades Week at Valley Strong Ballpark. A full promotional schedule is available via the Rawhide's website.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health from 10 AM to 4 PM on weekdays.







California League Stories from May 24, 2026

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