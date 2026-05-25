Ports End Series in San Jose on High Note with 10-Inning Win

Published on May 24, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Stockton's extra-inning magic continued on Sunday in San Jose as they prevailed 6-4 over the Giants in 10 innings for their second-straight win. The Ports are now 5-1 in in extra-inning affairs this season after Owen Carapellotti blasted his eighth home run in the top of the 10 to give the Ports the lead.

Stockton got a run in the first inning on a Carapellotti double (3) off the wall in center to score Max Durrington with two outs and put the Ports up 1-0. The Giants answered in the bottom of the inning, however, with their own two-out rally. After starter Donny Troconis retired the first two batters, he walked the next two before giving up a three-run home to Damian Bravo that gave San Jose a 3-1 lead. Just two pitches later Dario Reynoso belted a solo shot to left for a 4-1 Giants advantage.

Bobby Blandford was picked off by the catcher in the first inning and Durrington was denied a double in the second that would have scored a pair of runs when the umpire ruled it foul, even though it appeared to hit the outer edge of the chalk line. But the Ports wouldn't let the bad breaks or missed opportunities for more runs get them down, as the bullpen would buckle down.

Two converted position players kept the Ports afloat in the afternoon, with Bjay Cooke throwing two perfect innings, followed by the return of Robert Puason as a pitcher who threw three scoreless innings of his own.

The Ports tied the game in the fourth with another two-out rally. After a Michael Brooks single to start the frame, Jared Sprague-Lott and Durrington each worked full count walks to load the bases. Blandford would lace a single through the right side to score two runs, and Daniel Bucciero singled into center on the very next pitch to tie the game at 4-4.

New lefty reliever acquired from the White Sox, Jackson Nove, delivered two scoreless innings and Kade Brown spun two scoreless frames as well to eventually earn the win.

Carapellotti wasted no time launching the long ball just to the right of the batter's eye in center on the first pitch of the 10th inning, scoring the automatic runner in Bucciero. Brown would then retire the Giants in order in the bottom of the 10th to secure the win.

UP NEXT: The Ports return home to start a six-game series with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes starting Tuesday, May 26 at 7:05 PM

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from May 24, 2026

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