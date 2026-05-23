Ports Go Quietly in 12-0 Loss to Giants

Published on May 22, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Stockton's offense ran aground on Friday night in San Jose, mustering just five singles while giving up double-digit hits for the fifth-straight game in a 12-0 loss to the Giants.

The Ports had back-to-back one-out singles in the first inning from Byan Andrade and Daniel Bucciero, but Andrade was thrown out trying to go first to third on Bucciero's single to right.

Logan Sauve singled to start the second and Jared Sprague-Lott worked a two out walk before a passed ball put them both in scoring position. Michael Brooks would be robbed of a base hit on a ground ball to third and the Ports would be held hitless for the next five innings after that.

Stockton starter Cole Miller allowed a single and a pair of doubles to start the bottom of the first but then settled in from there, including striking out four-straight batters to end the first inning and start the second. He allowed a double to start the fifth, but errors at third and catcher led to two unearned runs coming in against him for a 4-0 Giants lead.

The pattern of two-runs at a time continued for San Jose when they got two in the sixth and two more in the seventh off new reliever Josnier Parra in his Ports debut for an 8-0 advantage. The Giants sent nine to the plate in the eighth to score four runs off Brayan Restituyo for their 12-0 victory.

UP NEXT: Game five is set for a 5:00 PM first pitch with LHP Ricardo Estrada (1-0, 6.65) starting for San Jose versus RHP Blake Hammond (0-0, 9.39) for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from May 22, 2026

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