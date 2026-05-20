Rough Start to Series in San Jose for Ports

Published on May 19, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Game one of the six-game series with San Jose got away from the Ports early on Tuesday morning, as Stockton fell 17-4 to the Giants.

The defending champion Giants got off to a 16-8 start to the season in April, including taking two of three in Stockton to open the campaign. But San Jose was tied with the Ports at just five wins in May, so there was a feeling Stockton had a chance in this series.

After a couple of quick outs for starter Alex Barr, it seemed he would have a quick first inning, but things derailed from there. Barr would issue a full count walk with two down to Cam Maldonado before a pattern of double, single, double, single against him to surrender four runs in the first. A pair of errors by the normally sure handed Edgar Montero started the bottom of the second, before an RBI single and the first of two three-run homers from Jhonny Level put the Ports down 8-0 after two innings.

Max Durrington returned to action after a two-plus week stint on the IL due to a leg injury, and he made his presence felt in his first at bat of the game, belting his first home run of the season out to left center to score Shotaro Morii and cut it to 8-2. The Giants would continue their hot hitting with two more in the fourth, one in the fifth, and five more in the sixth including Level's second dinger of the day, this time from the left side for the switch hitter.

After home run for Lorenzo Meolo made it 17-2 in the eighth, Stockton did manage to plate a pair in the ninth for the 17-4 final.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Daniel Bucciero extended his current hit streak to nine games and his on-base streak to 13 straight. The 18 hits allowed by the Ports is a new season high, topping the 17 allowed just this past Sunday against Inland Empire, as are the 17 runs allowed which topped the 16 given up in the same game.

UP NEXT: Game two is set for a 6:00 PM start, with LHP Jordan Gottesman (2-0, 2.40) starting for San Jose vs. LHP Jackson Phipps (0-1, 6.04) for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from May 19, 2026

Rough Start to Series in San Jose for Ports - Stockton Ports

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.