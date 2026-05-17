Bucciero Homers, But 66ers Take Series from Stockton

Published on May 17, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports (16-22) could not keep up with Inland Empire after an initial comeback effort, losing 6-3 and clinching a series win for the 66ers.

The 66ers (18-19) once again scored first with a Grant Jay RBI single in the first for a 1-0 lead. Luis Burgos avoided further damage in the first with a bases-loaded strikeout, but Inland Empire scored another two in the second and left Stockton with an early 3-0 deficit.

The Ports would chip away throughout the middle innings including a Denzel Clarke fielder's choice and error to score Michael Brooks. Clarke was 1 for 3 on his rehab assignment in Stockton and was substituted in the fifth defensively. Daniel Bucciero hit a line drive solo home run (3) to left field to get another run back and make it 3-2. A wild pitch scored Owen Carapellotti in the bottom of the sixth, now a 3-3 ballgame.

Stockton missed a few opportunities leaving four runners stranded in scoring position throughout the night.

Inland Empire would eventually re-take the lead, first with a Ryan Picollo RBI single in the eighth and then a pair of RBI doubles from Aiden Taurek and Cesar Quintas, making it 6-3, the final score of tonight's game. Gleiner Diaz slammed the door shut with two scoreless innings and five strikeouts to close the game.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Blake Hammond threw two scoreless innings allowing just one hit with four strikeouts and no walks.

Daniel Bucciero's third home run of the season and 1 for 4 night has him hitting .302 on the season.

UP NEXT: The Ports play Inland Empire in the series finale. Sunday's game is scheduled for a 2:07 PM first pitch. RHP Jackson Steensma will take the mound for Inland Empire, and RHP Donny Troconis gets the ball for the Ports.

Tickets are available for Splash's Birthday Bash Special with ticket packages starting at just $22! It is also Root Beer Float Day, a Cheladas Sunday, Family Funday, and a Kids Club Sunday!

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from May 17, 2026

Bucciero Homers, But 66ers Take Series from Stockton - Stockton Ports

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