Sauve, Guedez Homer But Ports Fall to 66ers

Published on May 15, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports (16-21) could not keep up offensively with Inland Empire and dropped Friday night's contest 9-4.

The 66ers (17-19) started the scoring in the first with a two-run home run from Korbyn Dickerson for an early 2-0 lead. Mason Peters delivered another efficient four innings for a no-decision like he has all season long. The offense added four more on a Ryan Picollo solo home run and two-out rally making it 6-0 after the fourth.

Stockton's offense came alive in the sixth on a Breyson Guedez (2) high fly out to right field, and a Logan Sauve (1) laser out to right center made it 6-3. It was the beginning of a potential comeback effort with the Ports facing the bullpen of Inland Empire.

The 66ers' Estevan Moreno quickly quieted those thoughts with a three-run home in the top of the seventh and re-extending their lead to six, 9-3. Stockton got one more in the eighth with an RBI-groundout from Cesar Gonzalez, and moved it to the final score of 9-4.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Logan Sauve went 1 for 2 with his two-run home run, his first of the season.

Breyson Guedez was the lone Port with multiple hits, a solo home run and single in the sixth and seventh innings.

UP NEXT: The Ports play Inland Empire in game five of the series. Saturday's game is scheduled for a 7:05 PM first pitch.

Join us for Alumni Night as former Ports players return to the ballpark for a special reunion celebration. Fans can enjoy a pregame ceremony honoring past Ports greats, meet alumni during an autograph session, and relive some of the great moments in team history.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from May 15, 2026

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