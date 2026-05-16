Storm Hand Quakes Shutout Defeat at Diamond Stadium of Lake Elsinore

Published on May 15, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Lake Elsinore, Calif. - The Lake Elsinore Storm (22-15) had everything work in their favor on Friday night as they took down the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 14-0 at Diamond Stadium of Lake Elsinore.

In the early goings, the Quakes turned to their plate discipline to mount two-out threats against Lake Elsinore starter Kruz Schoolcraft. Two two-out walks in the first inning alongside three more in the third forced the left-hander to labor on the mound. However, Rancho Cucamonga could not cash in either opportunity, and Schoolcraft ultimately escaped unscathed both times.

The Storm took full advantage of the ensuing momentum, scoring early and often to put the Quakes at a disadvantage. A run each in the first, second, and fourth innings forced Rancho Cucamonga to play from behind.

Past the game's halfway point, Lake Elsinore cranked up the intensity at the plate. Two more runs came across in the bottom of the fifth before a six-run sixth inning broke the game open, extending their lead to 11-0.

Three more runs capped off the scoring in the bottom of the eighth, succumbing Rancho Cucamonga to a lopsided loss.

The Quakes seek a bounce-back victory against the Storm on Saturday at 6:45 PM. RHP Trey Gregory-Alford takes the hill for Rancho Cucamonga opposite RHP Tyler Schmitt for Lake Elsinore. Play picks back up at Morongo Field on May 19th at 6:30 PM as the Quakes open up their series against the Fresno Grizzlies on Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday.







California League Stories from May 15, 2026

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