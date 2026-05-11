Quakes Offense Takes Flight in Series Finale, Soars Past Tower Buzzers

Published on May 10, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (19-14) stayed locked in at the plate throughout their Sunday series finale against the Ontario Tower Buzzers (14-18), walking away with a 10-2 win at Morongo Field.

To get their day started, the Quakes got their bats going by playing small ball. Hayden Alvarez and Anyelo Marquez singled to lead off the bottom of the first, setting up Kevyn Castillo for an RBI double that opened the scoring. Gabriel Davalillo followed up by driving a sacrifice fly to right field, and Lucas Ramirez plated one more run on a groundout, propelling Rancho Cucamonga ahead 3-0.

One frame later, the Quakes followed the same formula to add onto their early lead. Jonny McGill and Slate Alford registered back-to-back singles to begin the bottom of the second. A Jonathan Linares groundout moved them both up 90 feet before an Alvarez sacrifice fly chased McGill home, upping their edge to four.

Although the Tower Buzzers tallied their first run in the top of the fourth, the Quakes responded in a big way in the bottom of the inning, erupting for four runs. After leadoff walks to McGill and Kendrey Maduro, Alford connected on a three-run home run, doubling the Rancho Cucamonga advantage. Linares, Marquez, and Castillo then drew walks to load the bases, allowing Davalillo to bring home another run on a fielder's choice, extending their cushion to seven.

All the while, Major League rehabber Grayson Rodriguez held the Tower Buzzers in check to support his team's offensive outburst. During his 4.2-inning start, the right-hander permitted just two runs on seven hits, striking out 11 batters before departing.

The first arm out of the bullpen, Yokelvin Reyes, picked up right where Rodriguez left off. He retired all seven batters he faced, punching out two hitters himself en route to his third win of the season.

The Quakes backed up the reliever by adding tallies in both the fifth and sixth innings. Linares dropped a single into right field, completing Maduro's journey around the bases, while Davalillo launched Rancho Cucamonga into double digits through his RBI single one frame later.

At that point, the Quakes' lineup cooled off, and the bullpen took over to finish the game off. Nicolò Pinazzi and Fulton Lockhart each tossed scoreless innings to lock down the last six outs, cementing the matinee victory.

Following a day off on Monday, the Quakes open a new six-game series on the road against the Lake Elsinore Storm at 11:05 AM on Tuesday. They return home to Morongo Field to host the Fresno Grizzlies on May 19th at 6:30 PM on Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday.







California League Stories from May 10, 2026

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