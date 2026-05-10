Tower Buzzers Outslug Quakes on Saturday Night

Published on May 9, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - Both lineups brought the thump to Morongo Field on Saturday, but the Ontario Tower Buzzers (14-17) produced more big swings than the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (18-14) to earn a 10-8 victory.

Right away, Ontario turned to extra-base hits to open the scoring. A leadoff Joendry Vargas triple and Chase Harlan double punctuated a two-run first inning, immediately forcing the Quakes to play from behind.

It did not take long, though, for Rancho Cucamonga to even the score. With the bases loaded, Slate Alford ripped a two-run single, pulling the Quakes even at 2-2.

The Tower Buzzers wrestled the lead back on a Ching-Hsien Ko solo blast in the third, and a Harlan single tacked on two more runs in the fifth. Once again, the Quakes had to hit the comeback trail.

Nevertheless, Rancho Cucamonga immediately answered back. A Lucas Ramirez infield single brought them back within two in the bottom of the fifth, and one inning later, the Quakes pieced together a three-run rally. Alford scampered home on a wild pitch, and two batters later, Kevyn Castillo served a two-run base hit to center field, firing them ahead 6-5.

Trailing for the first time, the Tower Buzzers broke out the power bats to pull in front in the top of the seventh. A two-run Harlan double and a two-run Ko home run launched Ontario on top, 9-6.

The Tower Buzzers added another tally in the top of the eighth, extending their edge to four, and once more, the Quakes supplied a response. Kendrey Maduro launched a solo home run in the bottom half of the frame, reducing their deficit to three and providing a late dose of hope.

However, the Rancho Cucamonga order could only muster one more run in the bottom of the ninth, a Marlon Quintero RBI ground out, securing the win for Ontario.

The Quakes and Tower Buzzers close out their six-game series on Sunday at 2:00 PM. Major League rehabbing RHP Grayson Rodriguez gets the ball for the Quakes versus RHP Jesus Tillero for Ontario. As part of the Mother's Day celebration at Morongo Field, all mothers in attendance will receive bottomless mimosas, and kids can run the bases at the conclusion of the afternoon contest.







California League Stories from May 9, 2026

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